CMA CGM : to upgrade its Europe/Caribbean & Latin America offering

Tuesday, May 28, 2019

In order to match its customers requests and reinforce its reliability and competitiveness on the trade, CMA CGM has decided to reinforce its Europe/Caribbean & Latin America services by reorganizing its service offer as follows:

'NORTH EUROPE SERVICES'

ECS will stop its current rotation (last voyages: SB with m/v CMA CGM FORT ST GEORGES, ETA Rotterdam on June 6th, 2019 ; NB with m/v CMA CGM FORT ST GEORGES, ETA Puerto Moin on July 3rd, 2019)

will stop its current rotation (last voyages: SB with m/v CMA CGM FORT ST GEORGES, ETA Rotterdam on June 6th, 2019 ; NB with m/v CMA CGM FORT ST GEORGES, ETA Puerto Moin on July 3rd, 2019) EUROSAL and PCRF will be upgraded to offer you the best possible coverage of the Caribbean and South America West Coast, increased capacities (including for Reefers) and competitive transit times

and will be upgraded to offer you the best possible coverage of the Caribbean and South America West Coast, increased capacities (including for Reefers) and competitive transit times NEFGUI will remain dedicated to Leewards, Trinidad, French Guiana and North Brazil

will remain dedicated to Leewards, Trinidad, French Guiana and North Brazil These services will all benefit from the new CMA CGM Coldstore, a Cold Chain Logistics Warehouse of 10,000 m2 located in the heart of London Gateway Port

EUROSAL new features

Rotation : Rotterdam - London Gateway Port - Hamburg - Antwerp - Le Havre - Caucedo - Cartagena - Manzanillo - Buenaventura - Callao - Puerto Angamos - San Antonio - Callao - Buenaventura - Manzanillo - Cartagena - Caucedo - Rotterdam

: Rotterdam - London Gateway Port - Hamburg - Antwerp - Le Havre - Caucedo - Cartagena - Manzanillo - Buenaventura - Callao - Puerto Angamos - San Antonio - Callao - Buenaventura - Manzanillo - Cartagena - Caucedo - Rotterdam Northbound , starting with m/v CMA CGM JEAN GABRIEL (ETA Rotterdam on June 11th, 2019)

, starting with m/v CMA CGM JEAN GABRIEL (ETA Rotterdam on June 11th, 2019) Southbound , starting with m/v GUAYAQUIL EXPRESS (ETA Valparaiso on June 12th, 2019)

, starting with m/v GUAYAQUIL EXPRESS (ETA Valparaiso on June 12th, 2019) 9 vessels of 10,500 TEU (3 provided by CMA CGM)

of 10,500 TEU (3 provided by CMA CGM) Extended reefer capacity of 500 reefer plugs per week

capacity of 500 reefer plugs per week Introduction of a new SB Call in Caucedo on Saturdays as from June 29th, 2019

on Saturdays as from June 29th, 2019 In Chile, move from Valparaiso to San Antonio on Wednesdays as from July 10th, 2019

PCRF new features

Rotation : Dunkirk - London Gateway Port - Zeebrugge - Le Havre - Montoir - Pointe-à-Pitre - Fort-de-France - Kingston - Puerto Moin - Cartagena - Fort-de-France - Pointe-à-Pitre - Dunkirk

: Dunkirk - London Gateway Port - Zeebrugge - Le Havre - Montoir - Pointe-à-Pitre - Fort-de-France - Kingston - Puerto Moin - Cartagena - Fort-de-France - Pointe-à-Pitre - Dunkirk CMA CGM will deploy 6 ships of 3,500 TEU including 4 Neo PCRF type offering 850 reefer plugs

of 3,500 TEU including 4 Neo PCRF type offering 850 reefer plugs In Europe : New call at London Gateway Port; Antwerp replaced by Zeebruge

: New call at London Gateway Port; Antwerp replaced by Zeebruge In the Caribbean : Extension to Kingston, Puerto Moin and Cartagena

: Extension to Kingston, Puerto Moin and Cartagena Cartagena will offer an excellent connection from Central America ports (Guatemala & Honduras) and from Colombian outports (Turbo & Santa Marta).

from Central America ports (Guatemala & Honduras) and from Colombian outports (Turbo & Santa Marta). Southbound , starting with m/v FORT ST PIERRE (ETA Rotterdam on June 17th, 2019)

, starting with m/v FORT ST PIERRE (ETA Rotterdam on June 17th, 2019) Northbound, starting with m/v DOMINGO (ETA Puerto Moin on July 13rd, 2019)

'MEDITERRANEAN SERVICES'

MEDCARIBE, MED AMERICAS & MEDGULF existing services will merge into NEW MEDCARIBE.

MEDCARIBE new service

Rotation : Livorno - Genoa - Marseille - Barcelona - Valencia - Pointe-à-Pitre - Fort-de-France - Caucedo - Cartagena - Houston - Veracruz - Manzanillo - Puerto Moin - Algeciras - Malta - Livorno

: Livorno - Genoa - Marseille - Barcelona - Valencia - Pointe-à-Pitre - Fort-de-France - Caucedo - Cartagena - Houston - Veracruz - Manzanillo - Puerto Moin - Algeciras - Malta - Livorno 8 vessels of 6,900 TEU (7 provided by CMA CGM), each equipped with 1,400 Reefer plugs

(7 provided by CMA CGM), each equipped with 1,400 Reefer plugs South America West Coast will be served in relay via Cartagena SB and Manzanillo (Panama) NB with relable and competitive transit times.

will be served in relay via Cartagena SB and Manzanillo (Panama) NB with relable and competitive transit times. First 6,900 TEU vessels will be phased in in Genoa as follows: m/v ALEXIS on June 25th, 2019 ; m/v SKIATHOS on July 2nd, 2019 ; m/v CAROUGE on July 16th, 2019

'FEEDERING SOLUTIONS'

In order to ensure full coverage in Caribbean and North West Coast of South America, the new set up will include CMA CGM owned feeder services as follows: