Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CMBC Capital : CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS UNDER THE SERVICE AGREEMENT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 11:42am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CMBC CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1141)

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

UNDER THE SERVICE AGREEMENT

THE SERVICE AGREEMENT

The Board hereby announces that on 4 April 2019, the Company (for itself and on behalf of other members of the Group) entered into the Service Agreement with CMBCI (for itself and on behalf of other members of CMBCI Group) with retrospective effect from 1 January 2019 for a term of one year, pursuant to which, among other things:

(a)the Group agreed to provide the asset management services to the AM Clients;

(b)CMBCI Group agreed to provide the distribution services to the Group;

(c)CMBCI Group agreed to provide the CMBCI Underwriting Referral Services to the Group; and

(d)the Group agreed to provide the Underwriting Services to the Underwriting Clients.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

CMBCI is an indirect controlling shareholder of the Company. As such, each of the members of CMBCI Group is a connected person of the Company and the Services constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

- 1 -

Since the applicable percentage ratios (other than the profits ratio) pursuant to Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the Proposed Annual Caps exceed 0.1% but are less than 5%, the Services to be provided under the Service Agreement are subject to the reporting and announcement requirements, but are exempt from the circular and Independent Shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 4 October 2017 and 26 October 2017 and the circular of the Company dated 9 October 2017 in relation to the entering into the 2017 Service Agreement between the Company and CMBCI regarding continuing connected transactions contemplated thereunder. Following the expiry of the 2017 Service Agreement on 31 December 2018 and in view of the intention of the Company to continue certain types of transactions contemplated thereunder and explore new types of transactions with CMBCI after such expiry, and to facilitate the development of the business of the Group, on 4 April 2019, the Company (for itself and on behalf of other members of the Group) entered into the Service Agreement with CMBCI (for itself and on behalf of other members of CMBCI Group) with retrospective effect from 1 January 2019 for a term of one year for the Group's (i) provision of asset management services and (ii) receipt of CMBCI Underwriting Referral Services, as well as the Group's newly proposed (i) provision of Underwriting Services and (ii) receipt of distribution services.

THE SERVICE AGREEMENT

Parties

1.the Company (for itself and on behalf of other members of the Group); and

2.CMBCI (for itself and on behalf of other members of CMBCI Group)

Date

4April 2019

Duration

The Service Agreement shall take retrospective effect from 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2019 (both days inclusive).

- 2 -

The Service Agreement shall be automatically terminated if (i) the Company considers that it is not feasible to comply with the Listing Rules at the relevant time; or (ii) compliance with the Listing Rules would require changes to the Service Agreement which are not acceptable to any of the parties thereto.

General Principle

The Services contemplated under the Service Agreement shall be provided by CMBCI Group or the Group on the basis of equality and voluntariness with a view to bring mutual benefits to the parties thereto and with terms not less favourable (in terms of the interest of the Group) than those offered to any Independent Third Party for services of a similar kind (if any).

Individual Service Contract

Each type of Services shall be effected and governed by the respective individual service contract or service mandate to be entered into between the relevant member of the Group and the relevant member and associate of CMBCI Group in accordance with the terms of the Service Agreement. If there is any conflict between the terms of the respective individual service contract and the Service Agreement, the latter shall prevail.

(a)CMBCI Underwriting Referral Services

Pursuant to the Service Agreement, CMBCI Group agreed to introduce, refer and communicate Underwriting Opportunities (as defined below) offered by Independent Third Parties to the Group.

Opportunities for Referral

Underwriting opportunities include opportunities for placing, underwriting and sub-underwriting services of initial public offering of shares, placing of shares and securities convertible into shares, public and private issuance of bonds offered by any Independent Third Party which generally involves type 1 regulated activity in Hong Kong (the "Underwriting Opportunities"). The Group has the sole discretion on accepting any of the Underwriting Opportunities introduced, referred and communicated by CMBCI Group.

Pricing Basis

Details of the payment and pricing terms of the CMBCI Underwriting Referral Services will be specified in the individual service contract and will be negotiated on an arm's length basis between the Group and CMBCI Group.

- 3 -

Settlement Terms

Unless otherwise specified in the individual service contract, the relevant referral fee shall be settled by the Group in full upon the receipt of the underwriting fees or commission.

Internal Control

The Group will consider the following factors when deciding on the acceptance of the Underwriting Opportunity:

1.whether the Group has the necessary network and resources required to engage in the Underwriting Opportunities and satisfy the requirement of the relevant Independent Third Party client; and

2.whether the potential return expected to be generated by engaging in the Underwriting Opportunities could justify the resources estimated to be required for providing the relevant underwriting services (e.g. the expected cost of labour and time to be incurred by the staff of the Group).

The relevant responsible officer (within the meaning of the SFO) (the "Responsible Officer") who does not hold any position in CMBCI Group will be responsible for assessing the Underwriting Opportunities and decide whether or not to engage in such opportunity.

To ensure that the terms for the CMBCI Underwriting Referral Services are conducted on normal commercial terms and in accordance with the terms of the Service Agreement and are in the interest of the Group, the Company has adopted the following measures:

1.the referral fee to be charged by CMBCI Group generally represents 40-50% of the gross commission or fee to be charged by the Group for the relevant underwriting service and may be adjusted by taking into account the potential return expected to be generated by engaging in the Underwriting Opportunities and the resources estimated to be required for providing the relevant underwriting services (e.g. the expected cost of labour and time to be incurred by the staff of the Group). The gross underwriting fees will be negotiated by the Group with the customers on an arms' length basis, and the Responsible Officer who does not hold any position in CMBCI Group will determine the exact percentage within the foregoing range to derive the referral fee, according to the aforesaid expected return and cost in undertaking the Underwriting Opportunities;

- 4 -

2.such referral fee shall not be more than 50% of the gross commission or fee to be charged by the Group for the relevant underwriting service, unless the independent non-executive Directors, after considering the expected return of and resources estimated to be required to engage in the relevant Underwriting Opportunities, are of the view that a higher fee rate is fair and reasonable for the relevant CMBCI Underwriting Referral Service;

3.the accounts department and senior management of the Company will conduct regular checks to review and assess whether the referral fee charged for the CMBCI Underwriting Referral Service is fair and reasonable in accordance with the aforesaid pricing policy; and

4.the Company's external auditor and the independent non-executive Directors will conduct an annual review of the CMBCI Underwriting Referral Services, which will include the decision making on the acceptance of the Underwriting Opportunities solely undertaken by the Group without the involvement of CMBCI Group, by reviewing the Group's relevant internal approval documents and discussions with the relevant Responsible Officer accepting the Underwriting Opportunity. The independent non-executive Directors are of the view that the foregoing internal control measures are in line with the prevailing market practice and, given CMBCI Group is only the referral agent rather than the customers of the Group, are sufficient to ensure that the Group can decide the acceptance of Underwriting Opportunities independently from CMBCI Group.

(b)Listco AM Services

Pursuant to the Service Agreement, the Group agreed to provide asset management services or ancillary services to the AM Clients, which includes CMBCI Group, its associates or any third parties who are deemed to be connected with the Company under Rule 14A.20 of the Listing Rules (the "AM Clients"). Such third parties include, inter alia, special purpose vehicles which are set up at the direction of the Group for the main purpose of transferring the funds from CMBCI Group or its associates and forming assets to be managed by the Group in accordance with the arrangement of the Group and CBMCI Group and its associates and thereby facilitating the Group's provision of Listco AM Service to CMBCI and its associates. Such third parties will issue equity or debt securities or funds or investment products arranged by the Group to the AM Clients (the "AM Related Products"), and will procure the Listco AM Services for all the proceeds from such issues (the "Managed Proceeds").

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CMBC Capital Holdings Ltd. published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 15:41:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:02pMARKETS RIGHT NOW : Stock indexes are mixed in midday trading
AQ
12:02pWEBSTEP ASA : Proposed authorisations to increase the share capital
AQ
12:02pAXA : Termination of the sale agreement related to AXA MBask Insurance Company in Azerbaijan
PU
12:02pOANDO : Announces Divestment of its Residual 25% Interest in Axxela Limited (formerly Oando Gas & Power Limited)
PU
12:02pPAA Ramps Up for Annual Meeting by Holding Media Roundtable on Census 2020
BU
12:02pPHOTO RELEASE AND UPDATE : BrightView Landscapes Beautifies Philadelphia's Independence National Historical Park
BU
12:01pGE SHEN BERHAD : Demand Options, a Subsidiary of Ge-Shen Corporation Adds Additional Factory Space to Increase Capacities in Metal Stamping
AQ
12:01pROYAL BANK OF CANADA : RBC celebrates 150 years with a $5.5-million investment in communities across Canada, the U.S., U.K., and Caribbean
AQ
12:01pNUEVOLUTION AB : (publ) annual report 2018 now available
AQ
12:01pSECURITAS : acquires leading alarm monitoring company in Australia
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKROCK INC : BLACKROCK : Not just Brexit - EU frets next crisis may come from money managers, clearing
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Ethiopia to issue first Boeing investigation report on Thursday
3COMMERZBANK AG : UniCredit eyes bid for Commerzbank if Deutsche talks fail - sources
4TESLA : TESLA : investors lose faith after first-quarter deliveries disappoint
5ADMIRAL GROUP : Saga shares plunge as older Britons cut back on European travel

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About