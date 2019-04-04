CMBC Capital : CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS UNDER THE SERVICE AGREEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CMBC CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1141)

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

UNDER THE SERVICE AGREEMENT

THE SERVICE AGREEMENT

The Board hereby announces that on 4 April 2019, the Company (for itself and on behalf of other members of the Group) entered into the Service Agreement with CMBCI (for itself and on behalf of other members of CMBCI Group) with retrospective effect from 1 January 2019 for a term of one year, pursuant to which, among other things:

(a)the Group agreed to provide the asset management services to the AM Clients;

(b)CMBCI Group agreed to provide the distribution services to the Group;

(c)CMBCI Group agreed to provide the CMBCI Underwriting Referral Services to the Group; and

(d)the Group agreed to provide the Underwriting Services to the Underwriting Clients.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

CMBCI is an indirect controlling shareholder of the Company. As such, each of the members of CMBCI Group is a connected person of the Company and the Services constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.