CMBS Week in Review: Another Wave of Retail Store Closures and Bankruptcies

Marred by weeks of coronavirus news and subsequent stock market sell-offs, the three major US indexes bounced back last week with major gains. China's tariff reductions on $75 billion of US imports played a large part in reducing consumer concerns as corporate earnings continued to largely beat expectations. Other broader market headliners include news of retail store closures, a higher-than-anticipated 225,000 new jobs added in January, the decline in crude oil futures, and the continued fall in the 10-year Treasury yield.

From a weekly perspective, spreads for recent vintage conduit BBB and below racks tightened by up to five basis points. For CMBX 6-13, AAA spreads narrowed by up to a basis point. Spread movement for CMBX BBB- was more mixed, with some of the newer series posting some minor gains. CMBX 6 BBB- spreads, on the other hand, moved out by 10 basis points week over week, perhaps due to negative retail reports and news that Macy's will be closing more than 100 more stores. (CMBX 6 & 7 contain the highest exposures to retail). Solve Advisors data shows the two largest BWIC lists that circulated were predominantly comprised of conduit AAA IOs issued in 2012-2019 and had a combined notional amount of $560 million. Overall secondary CMBS volume totaled about $370 million through Thursday when agency and IO bonds are excluded.

Here's our round-up of noteworthy retail news impacting CMBS released over the course of the week:



Bankrupt organic grocer Earth Fare reported that it will be liquidating and commencing inventory sales at all of its 50 locations due to difficulties in refinancing its existing debt. The retailer is a top-five tenant behind 11 loans - the full CMBS overlap can be found on our In the Spotlight feature under the 'Earth Fare Exposure: 02/2020' drop-down. The firm is currently seeking buyers to purchase its existing stores.

Forever 21 moved close to a bankruptcy sale, per several reports released last Monday, as Simon Property Group, Brookfield Asset Management, and Authentic Brands Group have collectively reached a deal to pay $81 million for the fast fashion retailer.

Following the latest holiday sales season, Macy's also revealed late last Monday that it will shutter 125 lower-performing locations, or roughly 18% of its remaining footprint, and reduce its workforce by 2,000 employees over the next three years - the addresses for about 30 previously announced closings were included in this count (only two CMBS loans are impacted by the known closures). We will monitor the CMBS exposure status of the additional Macy's closures when they are revealed.

After filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last month, Lucky's Market revealed plans to close 32 of its 39 stores. Word emerged this week regarding the sale of seven of these stores.

American Blue Ribbon joined the likes of Bar Louie and Burgerim in the list of troubled restaurant operators currently embroiled in news of bankruptcy turmoil. The firm operates the Village Inn and Baker's Square restaurant chains and will close 33 stores as part of restructuring. The largest loan affected is the $7.2 million American Blue Ribbon HQ (0.90% of GSMS 2019-GC39 ). (Read more from our previous TreppWire story)

A new round of Sears closures made its way through various news reports in dribs and drabs last week: two of the largest exposures include the $239.5 million loan behind the 1.1 million-square-foot Woodbridge Center in Woodbridge, NJ ( WFRBS 2014-C20 WFCM 2014-LC16 ), which also had Lord & Taylor closed its doors at the mall last month, and the $205.5 million loan behind the Tucson Mall in Tucson, AZ ( BBUBS 2012-TFT ). (Read the summary of Sears closures touching CMBS from our previous TreppWire story)

Recent Conduit Issuance

Top Credit Stories from the Week

New Batch of Sears on the Chopping Block Announced (BBUBS 2012-TFT & More)- Several more Sears closures were reported. The latest stores seem to be coming from loans that have posted strong DSCR and occupancy numbers. Taking these financials into account, there may be a chance for these borrowers to make a well-positioned mall even stronger. After scouring several news reports, we rounded up closures affecting CMBS that we know of as of late Thursday.



Restaurant Woes Continue - Third Operator Files for Bankruptcy Protection (GSMS 2019-GC39 & More)- We noted that Bar Louie and Burgerim filed for bankruptcy and announced restaurant closings. American Blue Ribbon was next to join the list. The firm operates Village Inn and Baker's Square restaurants and said it will be closing 33 locations as part of the restructuring.



Dallas Office Tower Behind 2010 Loan Goes Up For Sale(JPMCC 2010-C2)- The Bryan Tower in Dallas was put up for sale, according to Bisnow, The property is a 1.1-million-square-foot office that backs the $60.2 million Bryan Tower note which makes up 14.4% of the collateral behind JPMCC 2010-C2. The loan is current and matures later this year.



NC-Based Organic Grocer to Liquidate All Locations(MSBAM 2012-C5 & More)- News emerged that organic grocery store operator Earth Fare will be shuttering its operations. The firm plans to liquidate its more than 50 stores as part of a bankruptcy filing. In total, there are 11 separate loans that have Earth Fare as a top-five tenant. (One is a three-property, $375 million GGP 3PCK Portfolio loan for which the Earth Fare exposure is very small.)



Lease Renewal Secured for Boston Portfolio Behind CMBX 9(COMM 2015-CR27) - According to first-time servicer watchlist notes for $15.5 million Greater Boston Industrial Portfolio I loan, the borrower revealed that the sole tenant at one of the three properties backing the loan renewed for another seven years. The loan is backed by three office/industrial buildings in MA totaling 275,641 square feet.

Disclaimer: The information provided is based on information generally available to the public from sources believed to be reliable.