CMBS Week in Review: Fed Broadens Scope of TALF to Cover Conduit CMBS

US stocks continued their two-day momentum in positive territory on Thursday as the Fed announced an additional $2.3 trillion relief package to help businesses and local governments mitigate the financial impact of recent lockdown measures. The announcement helped alleviate the initial panic that resulted from the higher-than-expected 6.6 million jobless claims number released earlier in the day.



The secondary CMBS market was active with $770 million out for bid between Monday and Thursday in the shortened trading week. CMBX 6-13 AAA spreads narrowed modestly across the series while any small gains lower down the capital stack were mostly contained to the newer indexes. Data provided by Solve Advisors indicate that the three largest bid lists were roughly between $200 and $560 million in size and predominantly comprised of 2012-2018 conduit IO bonds that were A-rated and below.

In terms of positive news for the sector, the Fed announced on Thursday that the TALF eligibility program for ABS would be expanded to include AAA-rated CMBS (particularly legacy) and new issue CLO paper. The news helped CMBS cash spreads close with gains of up to 10 basis points at the top of the stack, though there is still some uncertainty as to what the impact would be lower down the curve. More on this from Commercial Real Estate Directhere.

Considering the huge slide in oil prices in the recent weeks, we wanted to help the market evaluate their CMBS exposure to US shale regions to get ahead of any potential downturns in those economies. Last week, we itemized CMBS loans tied to properties that reside in counties designated by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) as major shale producers. Oil prices once again fell on Thursday to return some earlier gains from the week as Russia and Saudi Arabia's agreement to reduce output came in short of expectations.

Retail Round-up: Last week, Michigan-based furniture retailer Art Van Furniture received court approval to change its bankruptcy filing from Chapter 11 to Chapter 7, which effectively gives the firm the green light to liquidate all of its store locations. The firm currently operates a number of brands including Art Van PureSleep, Levin Mattress, and Wolf Funiture. Prior to this, former owner Robert Levin had hoped to re-purchase 44 of the stores in Pennsylvania and Ohio in order to save the family business and roughly 1,000 jobs. Newer reports, however, indicate that the sales agreement had fallen through due to weak sales during the COVID crisis.

The recent lockdown has also served as a major roadblock for many retailers in the midst of liquidation proceedings, including Modell's which has temporarily halted plans to carry out going-out-of-business sales. The firm recently won court permission to defer rent obligations in April - the ruling, which was notable given that firms are generally required to pay rent during the bankruptcy period, could pave the wave for more retailers to pursue similar legal action. Separately, Neiman Marcus has reportedly amped up its bankruptcy preparation plans while Pier 1 is evaluating a bankruptcy purchase offer from CSC Generation that would keep less than 100 of its more than 900 stores in in operation, as reported by Bloomberg.

Elsewhere in the CRE realm, more WeWork development made its way to the press this week as the coworking giant announced it will be suing SoftBank for the termination of its offer to buy $3 billion in stocks. WeWork has abstained from paying rent for April at several locations and recently hired Newmark Knight Frank to help the firm negotiate more favorable lease arrangements.

According to the Financial Times, occupancy at WeWork facilities declined to 64% earlier this month from 79% in late September. Moreover, that number does not reflect the full breadth of the thousands of tenant cancellation requests and missed rent payments.

As a reminder, the CMBS exposure list for Art Van, Pier 1, Modell's, Neiman Marcus, and WeWork can be found on our In the Spotlight page.

In last week's episode of The TreppWire Podcast, Manus Clancy, Senior Managing Director at Trepp, and Joe McBride, Head of CRE Finance at Trepp, discuss their predictions for the economic recovery, potential concerns in the CMBS market, the impact of COVID-19 on student and senior housing, in the oil and gas sector.

Tune in to hear about the potential parallel between Forrest Gump's Bubba Gump Shrimp Company and the current situation that could apply to today's balance sheet lenders.

Recent Conduit Issuance

Top Credit Stories from the Week

Defeasance Coming for Big 2011 Office Loan(DBUBS 2011-LC2)- According to Commercial Mortgage Alert, MetLife will be providing a $400 million loan to allow the owners of the Manhattan office at 498 7th Avenueto defease the existing $182 million loan backed by the property. The existing debt matures in April 2021 and is locked out until early 2021.

Owner of PA Offices Sees New Leases, Renewals(WFCM 2018-C47 & UBSCM 2018-C13) - According to a company press release, Rubenstein Partners has recently carried out leasing activity that combines for over 100,000 square feet at the Makefield Crossing office park in Lower Makefield Township, PA. The firm owns the North and South campuses of Makefield Crossing which back the $33.75 million Lower Makefield Corporate Center - Southloan and the $29.15 millionLower Makefield Corporate Center - Northloan.

Indianapolis Industrial Property to Lose Two Large Tenants(MSBAM 2016-C32) - According to recent servicer watchlist notes for the $9.3 million Stout Field Industrial Portfolio loan, two sizable tenants are planning to vacate when their leases expire over within the next six months.

- A pair of St. Louis-area offices have been sold, according to the

That should mean the end of the story for the

loan. The REO asset currently has an outstanding balance of $15.3 million which represents 16.9% of the remaining collateral behind

March Payoff Report: Payoff Rate Trends Lower - The percentage of loans which paid off at maturity in March was 46.3%, a sizable drop from 65.0% in January. The March payoff tally of 46.3% was below the 12-month moving average of 52.8%. (The 12-month moving average adds up the averages of each month and divides the result by 12. There is no balance-weighting across the months.)

Disclaimer: The information provided is based on information generally available to the public from sources believed to be reliable.