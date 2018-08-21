CMBS Week in Review: New Conduit Prices with Tight Benchmark Spread; CMBX Widens

The secondary CMBS market saw modest trading activity as last week's total bid list volume came in just under $800 million. Over the course of the week, CMBS cash spreads largely outperformed the CMBX indexes. Cash spreads for AAA through single-A paper tightened by about a basis point while spreads on subordinate bonds moved in by another five to seven basis points. In the CMBX space, spreads for series 6 through 11 logged noticeable widening across the board in tandem with recent weakness linked to macroeconomic volatility. BBB- spreads for the newer 9-11 series inched out between 11 and 15 basis points while those for CMBX 7 and 8 widened by five to six basis points.

Outside of the securitized landscape, US stocks closed Friday on a two-day winning streak as optimism surrounding the resumption of US and China trade talks edged out market jitters from abroad. JCPenney's Q2 earnings forecast was also among the top headlines for the week. Shares for the department store retailer dipped to record lows after company executives reduced their full-year guidance and reported an increase in their expected per-share loss projections.

On the new issue front, the $692.1 million WFCM 2018-C46 transaction came to market last Friday with the AAA LCF class settling at 87 basis points over swaps. This fell within the tighter end of the spectrum (S+86-91) for benchmark spreads on the last three conduit offerings. The largest asset behind the horizontal deal is a $55 million loan against the 244-unit Ballantyne hotel in Charlotte, North Carolina. The full-service lodging property spans 225,410 square feet and was acquired by an affiliate of Northwood Investors last year.

Top Credit Stories from the Week

Trading Alert: Colorado Office to Lose Top Tenant (COMM 2015-CR24) - An article from Colorado Real Estate Journal reported that Newmont Mining Corp. will be leaving itsPalazzo Verdi headquarters in Greenwood Village, Colorado, which serves as collateral behind a 2015 loan in CMBX 9.

Value of Mall Behind Legacy Loan Cut (BACM 2006-3) - According to August remittance data received on Friday, the value of the Rapid City, South Dakota regional mall backing the $94 millionRushmore Mall note has been cut.

Blackstone REIT Pays $311 Million for Phoenix-Area Apartment Portfolio (FREMF-K711 & FREMF-K712) - According to Commercial Real Estate Direct, Blackstone REIT Inc. has paid $311 million for a portfolio of six apartments which are all located in the Phoenix, Arizona metro area.

Private Equity Firm Expands Manhattan Presence - The Real Deal reported that private equity firm Apollo Global Management will be growing its Midtown Manhattan presence. The changes can be seen as a positive for those who have invested in the deals behind the $1.2 billion 9 West 57th Street loan and the $1.1 billion Three Bryant Park note.