CMC Infocomm : Change - Announcement Of Appointment Of Acting Chief Executive Officer

Appointment of Acting Chief Executive Officer.

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's Sponsor, SAC Capital Private Limited (the 'Sponsor'), for compliance with the relevant rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the 'Exchange'). The Company's Sponsor has not independently verified the

contents of this announcement.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the Exchange and the Exchange assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms. Alicia Sun (Telephone No.: +65-6532 3829) at 1 Robinson Road, #21-00 AIA Tower, Singapore 048542.