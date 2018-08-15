Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CMC Infocomm : Change - Announcement Of Appointment Of Acting Chief Executive Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 11:41am CEST
Appointment of Acting Chief Executive Officer.

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's Sponsor, SAC Capital Private Limited (the 'Sponsor'), for compliance with the relevant rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the 'Exchange'). The Company's Sponsor has not independently verified the
contents of this announcement.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the Exchange and the Exchange assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms. Alicia Sun (Telephone No.: +65-6532 3829) at 1 Robinson Road, #21-00 AIA Tower, Singapore 048542.

Disclaimer

CMC Infocomm Ltd. published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 09:40:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:09pGlobal Glazing Robots Market 2018-2022 - Development of Increased Load Capacity Lifters & Glazing Robots in Solar Power Industry - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
12:08pXUNLEI LTD : Xunlei Ltd. ADR to Host Earnings Call
AC
12:06pELDORADO RESORTS : Reports Second Quarter Net Revenue of $456.8 Million, Operating Income of $77.4 Million and Record Adjusted EBITDA of $118.0 Million
AQ
12:06pELDORADO RESORTS : Completes Acquisition of Grand Victoria Casino; Accretive Acquisition Further Expands Eldorado's Regional Gaming Platform with Addition of Premier Gaming Destination in Chicagoland Market
AQ
12:06pMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : The SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills' $22 Million Investment in Design Tells a New Story for the Iconic Hotel upon its 10-Year Anniversary
AQ
12:06pCONTROL4 : Roxy Speech-Enabled Device to Integrate with Control4 Smart Hotel Systems; Voice-activated device to control smart hotel features
AQ
12:06pKSH : Heeton And KSH Jointly Acquire Smile Hotel Asakusa In Tokyo, Japan
PU
12:06pCYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) CYBG Plc
PU
12:06pONE HOSPITALITY : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results; Domestic Comparable Sales for STK Restaurants Grew 7.5%; Three Investor Events Scheduled for September
AQ
12:06pCYBG : Form 8 (DD) -
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Lifts Stake In Apple -- WSJ
2MUSK BID FOR TESLA: no formal offer, no firm deals with advisers
3VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : VESTAS WIND : - Interim financial report, second quarter 2018
4DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : Investors bet on House of Fraser combination with Debenhams
5ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP : ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Declaration of Interim Dividend

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.