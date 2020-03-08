Log in
CME Group says U.S. stock futures hit down limit, continue to trade

03/08/2020 | 11:48pm EDT

Futures contracts on the U.S. stock market had hit their 5% overnight down limit but trading in the instruments continued, the CME Group said on Monday.

?Our U.S. equities futures markets hit 5 percent overnight limits and, as designed, continue to trade," spokesperson for the financial derivatives exchange told Reuters.

The E-minis contract on the S&P 500 hit its lower limit of 2,819 in Asian morning trade, signalling further falls in the main stock markets later on Monday as investors factor in growing risks of a U.S. recession and financial market stress caused by the coronavirus outbreak and plunging oil prices.

(Editing by Kim Coghill)

By Sumeet Chatterjee
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CME GROUP INC. -2.51% 216.26 Delayed Quote.7.74%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.98% 25864.78 Delayed Quote.-9.37%
LONDON BRENT OIL -29.16% 32.08 Delayed Quote.-24.02%
NASDAQ 100 -1.63% 8530.336838 Delayed Quote.-2.32%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.87% 8575.618327 Delayed Quote.-4.42%
S&P 500 -1.71% 2972.37 Delayed Quote.-8.00%
WTI -31.23% 28.274 Delayed Quote.-24.68%
