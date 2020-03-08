CME Group says U.S. stock futures hit down limit, continue to trade

?Our U.S. equities futures markets hit 5 percent overnight limits and, as designed, continue to trade," spokesperson for the financial derivatives exchange told Reuters.

The E-minis contract on the S&P 500 hit its lower limit of 2,819 in Asian morning trade, signalling further falls in the main stock markets later on Monday as investors factor in growing risks of a U.S. recession and financial market stress caused by the coronavirus outbreak and plunging oil prices.

(Editing by Kim Coghill)

By Sumeet Chatterjee