CME Outfitters and Addiction Policy Forum Launch Free Continuing Education Course on Addiction Led By Addiction Experts

07/31/2019 | 06:01am EDT

Washington, DC, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CME Outfitters (CMEO), a leading international provider for continuing medical education, has partnered with renowned addiction psychiatrist Dr. Mark Gold and Addiction Policy Forum founder and president Jessica Hulsey Nickel on a free continuing medical education course “Championing Change: Addressing Addiction in our Communities.” 

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), 70,237 Americans died from drug overdose in 2017, and over half of those overdose deaths were related to opioids. This new CME Outfitters course offers continuing education credit to medical professionals including physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, and pharmacists. The activity also offers ABIM Maintenance of Certification credit for requesting physicians.

“In order to create sustainable change in our communities, we need to not just say there is a problem, we must offer actionable examples of ways the healthcare community is combatting opioid use disorder. Integration of the ideas and initiatives recognized by the Addiction Policy Forum and their Innovation Now program into healthcare provider education offers the perfect springboard to creating an opioid use disorder action plan,” states Jan Perez, managing partner of CMEO Outfitters.

The course aims to educate medical professionals on how to integrate concepts from novel programs in the community to address opioid overdose to treat patients with opioid use disorder. 

“Medical professionals play a vital role in how we, as a community, can better address addiction and help patients and families affected by substance use,” says Jessica Hulsey Nickel, president and founder of Addiction Policy Forum. “The earlier an individual receives treatment for substance use, the greater the outcomes.” 

“Physician education helps increase the number of providers ready and able to evaluate and treat people with substance use disorders,” says Dr. Mark S. Gold, an expert in addiction psychiatry. “We have been working in many different ways to develop medical professionals’ awareness, competencies, and reduce stigma and barriers to care through our weekly Addiction Research You Can Use newsletter to these continuing education courses.”

Learn more about the free continuing medical education course “Championing Change: Addressing Addiction in our Communities.”


###


About CME Outfitters, LLC 

CME Outfitters develops and distributes live, recorded, and web-based evidence-based educational activities to thousands of clinicians each year and offers expert accreditation and outcome services for non-accredited organizations. For a complete list of certified activities and more information, visit http://www.cmeoutfitters.com or call 877.CME.PROS (877.263.7767).


About Addiction Policy Forum

Addiction Policy Forum is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating addiction as a major health problem. Our national headquarters are located in Washington, DC, with resources and services in every state.


For more information on the Addiction Policy Forum, please visit: www.addictionpolicy.org

Casey Elliott
Addiction Policy Forum
3128605353
celliott@addictionpolicy.org

