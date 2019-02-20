Log in
CMG Financial : Invests in Central Division Expansion with Chris Blevins, Divisional Sales Manager

02/20/2019

After strengthening coverage across the East Coast, CMG Financial, a privately held, well-capitalized mortgage banking firm headquartered in San Ramon, CA, has set its sights on continuing to grow its Central Division with the hire of Chris Blevins, Divisional Sales Manager. Chris is a proven sales leader with over twenty-five years of mortgage management experience. In his new role, Chris will provide leadership to CMG’s existing branches, as well as source and onboard new branches to grow market share across the central part of the country.

Chris has held management positions at national and regional lenders throughout the state of Texas and the Central Region. Most recently, Chris served as Regional Director of Texas and Oklahoma at Movement Mortgage for four years and before that, he was the Regional Manager at New Penn Financial for almost three years. Chris has a passion for coaching others and channels that into his natural propensity for business development.

“I’m excited about joining CMG Financial because it’s exactly what the industry needs, a company equally focused on the loan originator, the referral source, and the client,” Chris Blevins said in a statement, “CMG is truly different than many other mortgage companies today. It provides the tools needed for originators to be successful plus a vision for exploring new technology. I am excited to be a part of the CMG family and to continue to grow market share across the central part of the country.”

“I could not be more pleased to have Chris join our senior management team,” Charlie Rogers, Senior Vice President, CMG Financial, said in a statement. “I have worked closely with Chris in the past and I know that he will be a dynamic leader who will grow our already well-established markets and expand our footprint throughout the central part of the country.”

About CMG Financial

CMG Financial is a well-capitalized, privately held mortgage banking firm founded in 1993. The company makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels: retail lending, wholesale lending, and correspondent lending.

CMG Financial currently operates in all states, including the District of Columbia, and holds federal agency lending approvals with HUD, VA, RHS, GNMA, FNMA, and FHLMC. CMG Financial is widely known throughout the mortgage banking and housing markets for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency.


© Business Wire 2019
