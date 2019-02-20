CMG Financial : Invests in Central Division Expansion with Chris Blevins, Divisional Sales Manager

After strengthening coverage across the East Coast, CMG
Financial, a privately held, well-capitalized mortgage banking firm
headquartered in San Ramon, CA, has set its sights on continuing to grow
its Central Division with the hire of Chris Blevins, Divisional Sales
Manager. Chris is a proven sales leader with over twenty-five years of
mortgage management experience. In his new role, Chris will provide
leadership to CMG’s existing branches, as well as source and onboard new
branches to grow market share across the central part of the country.
Chris has held management positions at national and regional lenders
throughout the state of Texas and the Central Region. Most recently,
Chris served as Regional Director of Texas and Oklahoma at Movement
Mortgage for four years and before that, he was the Regional Manager at
New Penn Financial for almost three years. Chris has a passion for
coaching others and channels that into his natural propensity for
business development.
“I’m excited about joining CMG Financial because it’s exactly what the
industry needs, a company equally focused on the loan originator, the
referral source, and the client,” Chris Blevins said in a statement,
“CMG is truly different than many other mortgage companies today. It
provides the tools needed for originators to be successful plus a vision
for exploring new technology. I am excited to be a part of the CMG
family and to continue to grow market share across the central part of
the country.”
“I could not be more pleased to have Chris join our senior management
team,” Charlie Rogers, Senior Vice President, CMG Financial, said in a
statement. “I have worked closely with Chris in the past and I know that
he will be a dynamic leader who will grow our already well-established
markets and expand our footprint throughout the central part of the
country.”
About CMG Financial
CMG
Financial is a well-capitalized, privately held mortgage banking
firm founded in 1993. The company makes its products and services
available to the market through three distinct origination channels:
retail lending, wholesale lending, and correspondent lending.
CMG Financial currently operates in all states, including the District
of Columbia, and holds federal agency lending approvals with HUD, VA,
RHS, GNMA, FNMA, and FHLMC. CMG Financial is widely known throughout the
mortgage banking and housing markets for responsible lending practices,
industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational
efficiency.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190220005762/en/