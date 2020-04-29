Log in
CMG Unveils New Company Logo

04/29/2020 | 11:02am EDT

Industry-Leading Media Company Taps Employees for Design and Selection of Brand Mark

Cox Media Group (CMG) today revealed its new corporate logo after an internal contest among CMG employees, with the company’s Design Our Logo Challenge. Hundreds of entries were submitted by employees, before narrowing the field to three. The finalists were thoroughly vetted through a rigorous series of internal and external research studies, before landing on the winner.

The winning logo, which features the Company’s initials – CMG – is reflective of the Company’s people-centric philosophy. While the “C” and “G” are in a deeper shade of the Company’s signature blue, the “M” is comprised of the brand’s collective bright hues and formed in an artful manner that plays to the Company’s legacy of competition, collaboration and diversity and inclusion.

“The Design Our Logo Challenge was a great success and we were amazed at the level of participation from our people,” said President & Chief Executive Officer Kim Guthrie. “While we had hoped to launch our new logo in a bigger, public celebration – we simply could not wait any longer to unveil it and share the news with our winning designer.”

Rising to the Top as a Crowd-sourced Favorite

The winning logo was submitted by CMG employee Kim Colombero, Art Director for CMG-TV in Jacksonville, Fla. Colombero is an experienced graphic artist and art director. Colombero was contacted by CEO Guthrie in a surprise video call, to share the news that her submission was the winning logo.

“I was both thrilled and humbled to learn that my submission had made it to the final three, let alone that it had been chosen as the winning logo,” said Colombero. “I am so proud to work for a company that is so inclusive and actively celebrates employees and their work.”

Fielding the Logo

CMG kicked off the Design Our Logo Challenge to its employees in early January with a small list of brand parameters. What followed was 250 submissions from 100+ CMG employees across the company. The Company’s Research team then surveyed employees and the three finalists went on to a national research study, with more than 3,000 respondents. Through both of these detailed and objective processes, a clear winner emerged.

Piplsay ℠ Technology, a leader in consumer insights and social monitoring, was tapped to conduct the nationwide testing through a private, pre-screened panel in all CMG markets. “Leaning on our own CMG team members to drive this process, and then validating it through a rigorous research process, was very important to us,” said Guthrie. “We are building this company together and our people are putting their thumbprint on it in all corners of our business. We now have our new, modern logo to help define our brand for years to come.”

About Cox Media Group

Cox Media Group (CMG) is an industry-leading media company with dominant brands, award-winning content, and exceptional people. CMG provides valuable local content to diverse audiences in the communities in which it serves. The company’s operations include 33 market-leading television stations in 20 markets, 54 award-winning radio stations in 10 markets and numerous multi-platform streaming video and digital platforms. Cox Media Group’s portfolio includes affiliates of ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and MyNetworkTV, as well as several valuable independent stations. Additionally, Cox Media Group operates the National Advertising Platform businesses of CoxReps and Gamut; and offers a full suite of local and regional advertising services with Local Solutions. For more information about Cox Media Group and its businesses, please visit www.coxmediagroup.com.


© Business Wire 2020
