CMI : Changes relating to buy-back - Appendix 3D Opens in a new Window

CMI : Changes relating to buy-back - Appendix 3D

0
09/05/2018 | 05:32am CEST

Appendix 3D

Changes relating to buy-back

Appendix 3D

Changes relating to buy-back (except minimum holding buy-back)

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: Appendix 7B. Amended 13/3/2000, 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Name of entity

CMI LimitedWe (the entity) give ASX the following information.

1

Date that an Appendix 3C or the last Appendix 3D was given to ASX

23 August 2018 (Appendix 3C)

Information about the change

ABN/ARSN98 050 542 553

Complete each item for which there has been a change and items 9 and 10.

On-market buy-back

  • 2 Name of broker who will act on the company's behalf

    Column 1

    (Details announced to market in Appendix 3C or last Appendix 3D)

    Column 2

    (Details of change to buy-back proposals)

    Rule 3.8A

    NA

  • 3 Deleted 30/9/2001.

    NA

  • 4 If the company/trust intends to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - that number

    Note: This requires a figure to be included, not a percentage. The reference to a maximum number is to the total number including shares/units already bought back and shares/units remaining to be bought back. If the total has not changed, the item does not need to be completed.

NA

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/01/2010 Appendix 3D Page 1

BNEDOCS CMI Limited - Appendix 3D

Appendix 3D

Changes relating to buy-back

Column 1

(Details announced to market in Appendix 3C or last Appendix 3D)

Column 2

(Details of change to buy-back proposals)

  • 5 If the company/trust intends to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the number remaining to be bought back

    NA

  • 6 If the company/trust intends to buy-back shares/units within a period of time - that period of time; if the company/trust intends that the buy-back be of unlimited duration - that intention

    NA

  • 7 If the company/trust intends to buy back shares/units if conditions are met - those conditions

NA

All buy-backs

8

Any other change

The type of buy back proposed was a selective buy-back on equal access buy-back conditions (as modified by ASIC)

It is proposed that the buy-back proceed as an equal access buy-back. Shareholder approval will not be required on the basis that the buy-back will be within the 10/12 limit.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3D Page 2

11/01/2010

Appendix 3D

Changes relating to buy-back

  • 9 Reason for change

    As part of its capital management program, the Company has determined that the buy-back should proceed as an equal access buy-back within the 10/12 limit.

  • 10 Any other information material to a shareholder's/unitholder's decision whether to accept the offer (eg,

    details of any proposed takeover bid)

Compliance statement

1.

The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

or, for trusts only:

  • 1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.

  • 2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here:

............................................................ (Director/Company secretary)Date: ......... 5/09/2018.

Print name:

..Dion Cohen..

== == == == ==

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/01/2010 Appendix 3D Page 3

BNEDOCS CMI Limited - Appendix 3D

Disclaimer

CMI Limited published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 03:31:03 UTC
0
