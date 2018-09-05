CMI : Changes relating to buy-back - Appendix 3D Opens in a new Window

Appendix 3D
Changes relating to buy-back
Appendix 3D
Changes relating to buy-back (except minimum holding buy-back)
Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: Appendix 7B. Amended 13/3/2000, 30/9/2001, 11/01/10
Name of entity
CMI LimitedWe (the entity) give ASX the following information.
1
Date that an Appendix 3C or the last Appendix 3D was given to ASX
23 August 2018 (Appendix 3C)
Information about the change
ABN/ARSN98 050 542 553
Complete each item for which there has been a change and items 9 and 10.
On-market buy-back
-
2 Name of broker who will act on the company's behalf
|
Column 1
(Details announced to market in Appendix 3C or last Appendix 3D)
|
Column 2
(Details of change to buy-back proposals)
Rule 3.8A
-
3 Deleted 30/9/2001.
-
4 If the company/trust intends to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - that number
Note: This requires a figure to be included, not a percentage. The reference to a maximum number is to the total number including shares/units already bought back and shares/units remaining to be bought back. If the total has not changed, the item does not need to be completed.
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
11/01/2010 Appendix 3D Page 1
BNEDOCS CMI Limited - Appendix 3D
Appendix 3D
Changes relating to buy-back
|
Column 1
(Details announced to market in Appendix 3C or last Appendix 3D)
|
Column 2
(Details of change to buy-back proposals)
-
5 If the company/trust intends to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the number remaining to be bought back
-
6 If the company/trust intends to buy-back shares/units within a period of time - that period of time; if the company/trust intends that the buy-back be of unlimited duration - that intention
-
7 If the company/trust intends to buy back shares/units if conditions are met - those conditions
All buy-backs
8
Any other change
|
The type of buy back proposed was a selective buy-back on equal access buy-back conditions (as modified by ASIC)
|
It is proposed that the buy-back proceed as an equal access buy-back. Shareholder approval will not be required on the basis that the buy-back will be within the 10/12 limit.
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3D Page 2
11/01/2010
Appendix 3D
Changes relating to buy-back
-
9 Reason for change
As part of its capital management program, the Company has determined that the buy-back should proceed as an equal access buy-back within the 10/12 limit.
-
10 Any other information material to a shareholder's/unitholder's decision whether to accept the offer (eg,
details of any proposed takeover bid)
Compliance statement
1.
The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.
or, for trusts only:
-
1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.
-
2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.
............................................................ (Director/Company secretary)Date: ......... 5/09/2018.
Print name:
..Dion Cohen..
== == == == ==
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
11/01/2010 Appendix 3D Page 3
BNEDOCS CMI Limited - Appendix 3D