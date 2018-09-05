CMI : Changes relating to buy-back - Appendix 3D Opens in a new Window

Appendix 3D

Changes relating to buy-back (except minimum holding buy-back)

Name of entity

CMI Limited

1

Date that an Appendix 3C or the last Appendix 3D was given to ASX

23 August 2018 (Appendix 3C)

Information about the change

ABN/ARSN98 050 542 553

On-market buy-back

Column 1 (Details announced to market in Appendix 3C or last Appendix 3D) Column 2 (Details of change to buy-back proposals)

All buy-backs

8

Any other change

The type of buy back proposed was a selective buy-back on equal access buy-back conditions (as modified by ASIC) It is proposed that the buy-back proceed as an equal access buy-back. Shareholder approval will not be required on the basis that the buy-back will be within the 10/12 limit.

9 Reason for change As part of its capital management program, the Company has determined that the buy-back should proceed as an equal access buy-back within the 10/12 limit.

10 Any other information material to a shareholder's/unitholder's decision whether to accept the offer (eg, details of any proposed takeover bid)

Compliance statement

1.

The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.

2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here:

............................................................ (Director/Company secretary)Date: ......... 5/09/2018.

Print name:

..Dion Cohen..

