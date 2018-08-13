CMI : Net Tangible Asset Backing - July 2018 Opens in a new Window

CMI Limited ABN 98 050 542 553

18-20 Railway Road, Meadowbank, NSW 2114, Australia

Postal address: PO Box R281 Royal Exchange NSW 1225 Telephone: (02) 9807 6155 Facsimile: (02) 9808 4155

Email:corporate@cmilimited.com.auWeb:www.cmilimited.com.au

13 August 2018

Australian Securities Exchange Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

Net Tangible Assets (NTA) backing per share for CMI Limited as at 31 July 2018:

NTA of Investment Portfolio 67.03c

NTA of CMI Electrical Division* 56.78c

NTA of Consolidated Group 123.81c

* The calculation of the NTA backing per share (after tax) for the Electrical Division is based on the Half Yearly Report of CMI

Limited for the Half Year Ended 31 December 2017, adjusted for the interim dividend paid in March 2018.

For further information, please contact:

Michael Glennon

Executive Chairman +61 (2) 8027 1000

About CMI (ASX: CMI): CMI is a listed Investment Entity, originally established in 1991, and listed on the ASX in 1993. CMI Limited's operations comprise the design and distribution of electrical components and cables for resource and infrastructure applications through its CMI Electrical Division and a substantial investment portfolio.