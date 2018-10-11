CMI : Net Tangible Asset Backing - September 2018 Opens in a new Window

CMI Limited ABN 98 050 542 553

11 October 2018

Australian Securities Exchange Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

Net Tangible Assets (NTA) backing per share for CMI Limited as at 30 September 2018:

NTA of Investment Portfolio 68.07c

NTA of CMI Electrical Division* 63.44c

NTA of Consolidated Group 131.51c

* The calculation of the NTA backing per share (after tax) for the Electrical Division is based on the Annual Report of CMI Limited for the Year Ended 30 June 2018.

About CMI (ASX: CMI): CMI is a listed Investment Entity, originally established in 1991, and listed on the ASX in 1993. CMI Limited's operations comprise the design and distribution of electrical components and cables for resource and infrastructure applications through its CMI Electrical Division. CMI also manages an investment portfolio, through Excelsior Asset Management Pty Ltd.