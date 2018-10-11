Log in
CMI : Net Tangible Asset Backing - September 2018 Opens in a new Window

10/11/2018 | 05:42am CEST

CMI Limited ABN 98 050 542 553

18-20 Railway Road, Meadowbank, NSW 2114, Australia

Postal address: PO Box R281 Royal Exchange NSW 1225 Telephone: (02) 9807 6155 Facsimile: (02) 9808 4155

Email:corporate@cmilimited.com.auWeb:www.cmilimited.com.au

11 October 2018

Australian Securities Exchange Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

Net Tangible Assets (NTA) backing per share for CMI Limited as at 30 September 2018:

NTA of Investment Portfolio 68.07c

NTA of CMI Electrical Division* 63.44c

NTA of Consolidated Group 131.51c

* The calculation of the NTA backing per share (after tax) for the Electrical Division is based on the Annual Report of CMI Limited for the Year Ended 30 June 2018.

For further information, please contact:

Michael Glennon

Executive Chairman +61 (2) 8027 1000

About CMI (ASX: CMI): CMI is a listed Investment Entity, originally established in 1991, and listed on the ASX in 1993. CMI Limited's operations comprise the design and distribution of electrical components and cables for resource and infrastructure applications through its CMI Electrical Division. CMI also manages an investment portfolio, through Excelsior Asset Management Pty Ltd.

Disclaimer

CMI Limited published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 03:42:01 UTC
