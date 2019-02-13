CMI : Net Tangible Asset Backing at 31 January 2019 Opens in a new Window

Excelsior Capital Limited ABN 98 050 542 553

18-20 Railway Road, Meadowbank, NSW 2114, Australia

14 February 2019

Australian Securities Exchange Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

Net Tangible Assets (NTA) backing per share for Excelsior Capital Limited as at 31 January 2019:

NTA of Investment Portfolio 58.99c

NTA of CMI Electrical Division* 57.78c

NTA of Consolidated Group 116.77c

* The calculation of the NTA backing per share (after tax) for the Electrical Division is based on the Annual Report of Excelsior

Capital Limited for the Year Ended 30 June 2018, adjusted for the final dividend of $941,021 paid in October 2018, and the recent off-market buy-back of 2,372,902 shares for $3,416,979. The funding for the buy-back was split between the Investment Portfolio of $1.2 million, with the balance being funded from the Electrical Division.

About Excelsior (ASX: ECL): Excelsior is a listed Investment Entity, originally established in 1991, and listed on the ASX in 1993. Excelsior Capital Limited's operations comprise the design and distribution of electrical components and cables for resource and infrastructure applications through its Electrical Division and a substantial investment portfolio.