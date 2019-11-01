Log in
CMMB Vision : Monthly Return of Equity Issuers on Movements in Securities

11/01/2019 | 12:42am EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy):

31/10/2019

To: Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

CMMB Vision Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Date Submitted

1/11/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code:

471

Description:

Ordinary Shares

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

Par value

capital

shares

(HK$)

(HK$)

Balance at close of preceding month

500,000,000,000

0.01

5,000,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

Nil

Nil

(capital reduction)

Balance at close of the month

500,000,000,000

0.01

5,000,000,000

(2) Stock code:

N/A

Description:

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

2. Preference Shares

Stock code:

N/A

Description:

Par value

Authorised share

No. of preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code:

N/A

Description:

Par value

Authorised share

No. of other

(State

capital

classes of shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$):

5,000,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other classes

(1)

(2)

shares

of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

3,151,332,960

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

630,266,440

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the

month

3,781,599,400

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

option scheme

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

including EGM

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

approval date

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

the month

class of shares issuable Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. Share Option Scheme (18/12/2015) Ordinary shares Exercise price

HK$0.075

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

54,956,892

(Note 1)

2.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A.

(Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of

N/A

options (HK$)

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of issuer

issuer issued

which may be

during the

issued pursuant

month

thereto as at

Currency

Nominal value

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

close of the

Description of warrants

of nominal

at close of

during the

at close of the

thereto

month

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

preceding month

month

month

1.N/A

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of issuer

issuer issued

which may be

during the

issued pursuant

Currency of

Amount at close

Redeemed

Amount at

month

thereto as at

amount

of preceding

during the

close of the

pursuant

close of the

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

thereto

month

1. Convertible Notes due 2025

US$

87,000,000

Nil

87,000,000

Nil

1,687,800,000

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

471

Ordinary Shares

HK$0.40

(21/04/2017)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant thereto

thereto

Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy),

as at close of the month

if applicable, and class of shares issuable:

1.

( / / )

Ordinary shares (Note 1)

2.

( / / )

Ordinary shares (Note 1)

3.

( / /

)

shares (Note 1)

N/A

Total D. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Other Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of new shares

No. of new

of issuer issued

shares of issuer

during the month

which may be

pursuant thereto

issued pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

month

Type of Issue

Class of shares issuable

_________

(Note 1)

1.

Rights issue

At

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

price: currency

date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class of shares issuable

________

(Note 1)

2.

Open offer

At

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

price: currency

date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class of shares issuable

Ordinary

(Note 1)

3.

Placing

At

HK$0.035

Issue and allotment

price:

date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

(21/10/2019)

AGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(29/05/2019)

630,266,440

N/A

Class of shares issuable

__________

(Note 1)

4.

Bonus issue

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

No. of new shares

No. of new

of issuer issued

shares of issuer

during the month

which may be

pursuant thereto

issued pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

month

Type of Issue

Class of shares issuable

________

(Note 1)

5.

Scrip dividend

At

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

price: currency

date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

repurchased (Note 1)

6.

Repurchase of

Cancellation date:

(

/

/

)

shares

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

redeemed (Note 1)

7.

Redemption of

Redemption date:

(

/

/

)

shares

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class of shares issuable

(Note 1)

8.

Consideration

At

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

issue

price:

date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

No. of new shares

No. of new

of issuer issued

shares of issuer

during the month

which may be

pursuant thereto

issued pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

month

Type of Issue

Class of shares issuable

________

(Note 1)

9.

Capital

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

reorganisation

date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class of shares issuable

(Note 1)

10.

Other

At

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

(

)

price:

date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Total E.

(Ordinary shares)

630,266,440

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

(1)

630,266,440

(2)

N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

N/A

(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)

Remarks (if any):

Submitted by: Wong Chau Chi

Title: Executive Director

(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)

Notes:

  1. State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other).
  2. If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.

Disclaimer

CMMB Vision Holdings Limited published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 04:41:02 UTC
