CMMB Vision : Monthly Return of Equity Issuers on Movements in Securities

Reference is made to the circular of the Company dated 21 October 2019 (the "Circular") in relation to the Share Consolidation on the basis that every twenty (20) issued and unissued Shares of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of the Company be consolidated into one (1) Consolidated Share of HK$0.20 each in the share capital of the Company effective on 12 November 2019. Unless otherwise defined, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular.

As a result of the Share Consolidation, adjustments to the Share Options are required under the terms and conditions of the relevant share option scheme of the Company in relation to the Share Options which became effective on 12 November 2019, being the date on which the Share Consolidation became effective. The number of Consolidated Shares to be issued under the Share Options and the exercise price per Consolidated Share have been adjusted accordingly, and the adjustments have been confirmed by the Auditors certifying in writing to the Board that such adjustments are in their opinion fair and reasonable.

As a result of the Share Consolidation and under the terms and conditions of the convertible notes, the conversion price has been adjusted from HK$0.40 per Share to HK$8.00 per Consolidated Share and the outstanding convertible notes in the principal amount of US$87,000,000 will be convertible into 84,390,000 Consolidated Shares with effect on 12 November 2019, being the date on which the Share Consolidation became effective.

For details, please refer to the announcements of the Company dated 8 November 2019 and the circular.

