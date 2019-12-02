|
CMMB Vision : Monthly Return of Equity Issuers on Movements in Securities
12/02/2019 | 04:08am EST
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy):
30/11/2019
|
To: Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer
CMMB Vision Holdings Limited
|
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
|
Date Submitted
2/12/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code:
471
Description:
Ordinary Shares
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
Par value
capital
shares
(HK$)
(HK$)
Balance at close of preceding month
500,000,000,000
0.01
5,000,000,000
Increase/(decrease)
(475,000,000,000)
Nil
(capital reduction)
25,000,000,000
0.20
Balance at close of the month
(Remarks)
(Remarks)
5,000,000,000
(2) Stock code:
N/A
Description:
Par value
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
2. Preference Shares
Stock code:
N/A
Description:
Par value
Authorised share
No. of preference
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code:
N/A
|
Description:
Par value
Authorised share
No. of other
(State
capital
classes of shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$):
5,000,000,000
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
No of preference
No. of other classes
(1)
(2)
shares
of shares
Balance at close of
preceding month
3,781,599,400
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
(3,592,519,430)
N/A
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the
189,079,970
month
(Remarks)
N/A
N/A
N/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of share
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares of
option scheme
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
including EGM
the month pursuant
issued pursuant
approval date
Movement during the month
thereto
thereto as at close of
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
the month
class of shares issuable Granted
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
1. Share Option Scheme (18/12/2015) Ordinary shares Exercise price
HK$1.50
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
2,747,844
(Adjusted)
(Adjusted)
(Remarks)
(Remarks)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
2.
(Note 1)
3.
|
|
( / /
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total A.
|
(Ordinary shares)
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Preference shares)
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Other class)
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
options (HK$)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares of
|
shares of issuer
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuer issued
|
which may be
|
|
|
|
|
|
during the
|
issued pursuant
|
|
|
|
|
|
month
|
thereto as at
|
|
Currency
|
Nominal value
|
Exercised
|
Nominal value
|
pursuant
|
close of the
|
Description of warrants
|
of nominal
|
at close of
|
during the
|
at close of the
|
thereto
|
month
|
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
|
value
|
preceding month
|
month
|
month
|
|
1.N/A
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
2.
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
|
Total B. (Ordinary shares)
|
N/A
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares of
|
shares of issuer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuer issued
|
which may be
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
during the
|
issued pursuant
|
|
|
Currency of
|
Amount at close
|
Redeemed
|
Amount at
|
month
|
thereto as at
|
|
|
amount
|
of preceding
|
during the
|
close of the
|
pursuant
|
close of the
|
Class and description
|
outstanding
|
month
|
month
|
month
|
thereto
|
month
|
|
1. Convertible Notes due 2025
|
US$
|
87,000,000
|
Nil
|
87,000,000
|
Nil
|
84,390,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Adjusted)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Remarks)
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
2.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
471
Ordinary Shares
HK$8.00
(Adjusted)
(Remarks)
(21/04/2017)
Total C. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)
|
|
No. of new shares of
|
No. of new shares of
|
|
issuer issued during
|
issuer which may be
|
|
the month pursuant
|
issued pursuant thereto
|
|
thereto
|
Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy),
|
as at close of the month
|
|
if applicable, and class of shares issuable:
|
|
|
1.
|
|
( / / )
Ordinary shares (Note 1)
2.
( / / )
Ordinary shares (Note 1)
3.
|
( / /
|
)
|
|
shares (Note 1)
|
|
|
N/A
|
Total D. (Ordinary shares)
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
Other Movements in Issued Share Capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new shares
|
|
No. of new
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of issuer issued
|
shares of issuer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
during the month
|
|
which may be
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
pursuant thereto
|
issued pursuant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
thereto as at
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
close of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
month
|
|
Type of Issue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares issuable
|
_________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Rights issue
|
At
|
State
|
|
Issue and allotment
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
price: currency
|
|
date: (dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date:
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares issuable
|
________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Open offer
|
At
|
State
|
|
Issue and allotment
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
price: currency
|
|
date: (dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date:
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares issuable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Placing
|
At
|
|
|
Issue and allotment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
price:
|
|
|
date: (dd/mm/yyyy)
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AGM approval date:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares issuable
|
__________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
Bonus issue
|
|
|
|
Issue and allotment
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
date: (dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date:
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new shares
|
|
No. of new
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of issuer issued
|
shares of issuer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
during the month
|
|
which may be
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
pursuant thereto
|
issued pursuant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
thereto as at
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
close of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
month
|
|
Type of Issue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares issuable
|
________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.
|
Scrip dividend
|
At
|
State
|
|
Issue and allotment
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
price: currency
|
|
date: (dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class
|
of
|
shares
|
________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
repurchased (Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.
|
Repurchase of
|
|
|
|
Cancellation date:
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date:
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class
|
of
|
shares
|
________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
redeemed (Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.
|
Redemption of
|
|
|
|
Redemption date:
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date:
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares issuable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.
|
Consideration
|
At
|
|
|
Issue and allotment
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
issue
|
price:
|
|
|
date: (dd/mm/yyyy)
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new shares
|
No. of new
|
|
|
|
|
of issuer issued
|
shares of issuer
|
|
|
|
|
during the month
|
which may be
|
|
|
|
|
pursuant thereto
|
issued pursuant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
thereto as at
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
close of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
month
|
Type of Issue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares issuable
|
Ordinary
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
Shares
|
|
|
|
|
9. Capital
|
Issue and allotment
|
( / /
|
)
|
|
|
|
reorganisation
|
date: (dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date:
|
(8/11/2019)
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
(3,592,519,430)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Remarks)
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
Class of shares issuable ____________
|
|
|
|
|
10. Other
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Share
|
|
Issue and allotment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
price:
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidation)
|
|
date: (dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date:
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total E.
|
|
(Ordinary shares)
|
(3,592,519,430)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
|
|
Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
|
(1)
|
(3,592,519,430)
|
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
|
|
N/A
(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)
Remarks (if any):
Reference is made to the circular of the Company dated 21 October 2019 (the "Circular") in relation to the Share Consolidation on the basis that every twenty (20) issued and unissued Shares of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of the Company be consolidated into one (1) Consolidated Share of HK$0.20 each in the share capital of the Company effective on 12 November 2019. Unless otherwise defined, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular.
As a result of the Share Consolidation, adjustments to the Share Options are required under the terms and conditions of the relevant share option scheme of the Company in relation to the Share Options which became effective on 12 November 2019, being the date on which the Share Consolidation became effective. The number of Consolidated Shares to be issued under the Share Options and the exercise price per Consolidated Share have been adjusted accordingly, and the adjustments have been confirmed by the Auditors certifying in writing to the Board that such adjustments are in their opinion fair and reasonable.
As a result of the Share Consolidation and under the terms and conditions of the convertible notes, the conversion price has been adjusted from HK$0.40 per Share to HK$8.00 per Consolidated Share and the outstanding convertible notes in the principal amount of US$87,000,000 will be convertible into 84,390,000 Consolidated Shares with effect on 12 November 2019, being the date on which the Share Consolidation became effective.
For details, please refer to the announcements of the Company dated 8 November 2019 and the circular.
Submitted by: Wong Chau Chi
Title: Executive Director
(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)
Notes:
-
State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other).
-
If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.
Disclaimer
CMMB Vision Holdings Limited published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 09:04:37 UTC
|
|