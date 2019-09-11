CMMI® Institute and CohnReznick Align to Offer Cybersecurity and Privacy Solutions By Design

New Offering Leverages CMMI® Cybermaturity Platform and Globally Accepted Maturity Standards

ISACA CMMI® Institute today announced a strategic alliance with CohnReznick, one of the leading advisory, accounting, and tax firms in the United States. CohnReznick offers cybersecurity and privacy solutions that can be tailored to a company’s specific needs to safeguard assets and meet regulatory requirements.

The alliance combines CohnReznick’s integrated cybersecurity and privacy consulting expertise with CMMI’s globally accepted maturity standards. The firms will leverage the CMMI® Cybermaturity Platform, which takes a risk-based approach to measuring and managing security risk, with CohnReznick’s best-in-class risk management approaches.

With CMMI Cybermaturity Platform as an instrumental part of the solution, CohnReznick is offering a consistent approach and standard scorecard to enable cybersecurity leaders to quantify their risk exposure to their board members and executives. The solution includes helping organizations conduct enterprise-wide risk and maturity assessments, develop risk profiles and maturity targets, and develop and implement a risk-based prioritized roadmap and the means to track their progress against needed improvements over time.

The CMMI Cybermaturity Platform is a Cloud-hosted platform that lets enterprises put the proven CMMI methodology to work for them, designed with the scalable efficiency to let organizations evaluate their entire enterprise unit by unit. The platform provides an evidence risk-based approach for quantifying goals, status, and progress against the CMMI maturity standards while creating a prioritized roadmap to let them focus efforts in the areas that matter most.

CohnReznick provides third-party objectivity that helps decision makers identify enterprise impact beyond the security and privacy risks and bridge the gap of how to operationalize processes and policies to avoid inherent risks.

“We are excited about our strategic alliance with CohnReznick,” stated Doug Grindstaff, ISACA CMMI Institute’s senior vice president of cybersecurity solutions. “The combination of their cybersecurity and privacy advisory expertise and the CMMI Cybermaturity Platform technology will be a powerful solution. Our organizations share a strategic, risk-based approach to helping companies protect their data assets, intellectual property and brand reputation. We embrace the importance of helping cybersecurity leaders understand security risks in the context of their business strategy and enabling their board members and executive leadership to take a prioritized, risk-based approach to governance and strategy.”

"Having been involved with CMMI since the early 1990s, when software engineering maturity was the focus area, I am very excited for this alliance focusing on a cybersecurity risk management program,” said CohnReznick Principal and Cybersecurity and Privacy National Leader Shahryar Shaghaghi. “Specific to cybersecurity, there are several standards and frameworks in the market that are not as comprehensive and risk-based. This solution establishes a continuous process improvement and a great reporting capability to help organizations identify, manage, report, and continuously advance their cyber-risk mitigation strategies. The alliance with CMMI will help CohnReznick enhance the value we bring to our clients.”

About CMMI® Institute

A subsidiary of ISACA Enterprises, CMMI Institute (cmmiinstitute.com) is the global leader in the advancement of best practices in people, process, and technology. The Institute provides the tools and support for organizations to benchmark their capabilities and build maturity by comparing their operations to best practices and identifying performance gaps. For over 25 years, thousands of high-performing organizations in a variety of industries, including aerospace, finance, healthcare, software, defense, transportation, and telecommunications, have improved their performance and earned a CMMI maturity level rating and proved they are capable business partners and suppliers.

About CohnReznick

As a leading advisory, assurance, and tax firm, CohnReznick helps forward-thinking organizations achieve their vision by optimizing performance, maximizing value, and managing risk. Clients benefit from the right team with the right capabilities; proven processes customized to their individual needs; and leaders with vital industry knowledge and relationships. Headquartered in New York, NY with offices nationwide, the firm serves organizations around the world through its global subsidiaries and membership in Nexia International. For more information, visit www.cohnreznick.com.

