CMO Insights: Mark Floisand, CMO at Coveo

This week's guest on CMO Insights is Mark Floisand, CMO at Coveo.

In this video, Mark talks about:

The importance of creating and developing trusting relationships with your customers.

Operationalizing the customer experience and creating a personal experience.

The importance of being personal, authentic and transparent in marketing.

Learn more about Mark from his LinkedIn profile and follow Coveo on Twitter.

For more great CMO interviews like this one, please check out our other CMO Insights Videos or our YouTube channel.