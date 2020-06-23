Log in
CMR Surgical appoints former SpaceX Senior Director as Chief Operations Officer

06/23/2020 | 02:00am EDT

CMR Surgical appoints former SpaceX Senior Director as Chief Operations Officer

Cambridge, UK. 23 June 2020, 00:01 (BST). CMR Surgical Ltd, the company behind the next-generation surgical robotic system Versius®, today announces the appointment of Barrington D’Arcy as Chief Operations Officer. As Chief Operations Officer, Barrington will oversee the growth of CMR Surgical’s manufacturing and supply chain to support the Company’s global expansion.

Barrington has more than 20 years of world class manufacturing experience, having started his career in the automotive industry as a manufacturing engineer and most recently working within the aerospace industry. He joins CMR from SpaceX, where his primary focus was to accelerate SpaceX's capability to manufacture space rockets in a high tech, low volume environment. Whilst at SpaceX, Barrington developed the manufacturing engineering team for the Company and led the composites manufacturing team across all disciplines. Prior to this, Barrington worked in manufacturing plants across Britain and Europe, specialising in automated manufacturing solutions for BMW and MINI, taking vehicles through the concept phase into full production. 

Per Vegard Nerseth, Chief Executive Officer of CMR Surgical, said: “I am very pleased Barrington has chosen to join us as COO. Barrington has an incredibly strong background working in high-growth companies and a track record of scaling operations to produce high quality products which makes him an ideal fit for CMR at this important time. I welcome Barrington to the team as we continue to execute our commercialisation strategy and expand globally.”

Barrington D’Arcy, Chief Operations Officer of CMR Surgical, said: “I hugely admire the team at CMR and what they have achieved with Versius in such a relatively short space of time. I am looking forward to using my skills and experience gained over the course of my career to help drive the vision of the business to make this remarkable robot available to physicians across the globe.”

— ENDS —

 

Media Contacts:

If you wish to see more, please contact CMR Surgical at:

Sarah Ghabina / Ashley Davis-Marin
Global Communications Manager / Senior Communications Executive, CMR Surgical
T +44(0) 1223 755801
E pressoffice@cmrsurgical.com

Mary-Jane Elliott / Angela Gray / Lindsey Neville
Consilium Strategic Communications
T +44 (0)20 3709 5700
E cmr@consilium-comms.com

Notes to editors:

About CMR Surgical Limited

CMR Surgical (CMR) is a global medical devices company dedicated to transforming surgery with Versius®, a next-generation surgical robot.

Headquartered in Cambridge, United Kingdom, CMR is committed to working with surgeons, surgical teams and hospital partners, to provide an optimal tool to make robotic minimal access surgery universally accessible and affordable. With Versius, we are on a mission to redefine the surgical robotics market with practical, innovative technology and data that can improve surgical care.

Founded in 2014, CMR Surgical is private limited company backed by an international shareholder base of specialist and generalist investors.

 

Primary Logo


