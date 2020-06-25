CMS: Clinicians can apply for COVID-19 MIPS exception

Clinicians participating in the Quality Payment Program Merit-based Incentive Payment System in 2020 whose practice was significantly impacted by the COVID-19 public health emergency may apply for an exceptionto reweight the MIPS performance categories, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced yesterday.
For more information, see the exception applications fact sheetand webpage.
Disclaimer
AHA - American Hospital Association published this content on 25 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2020 20:28:06 UTC