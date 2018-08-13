Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CMS Proposed Rule Aims at AMA-Designed Paperwork Burden, States the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 08:03pm CEST

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has issued a Proposed Rule to “blend” payments for higher-level office visits, while decreasing the documentation requirements, as part of its Patients over Paperwork initiative. CMS claims this will save clinicians 51 hours per year—likely a gross underestimate—while critics protest that doctors will get paid the same for treating sniffles and cancer, notes the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS).

The Rule is “budget neutral,” which means that it is a zero-sum game with winners and losers. The payment for any type of office visit of more than minimal complexity (level 2 through 5) will be between the current amounts for a level 3 and level 4.

“CMS observes that the Evaluation and Management (E/M) Documentation Guidelines have not been updated since 1997,” reports AAPS executive director Jane M. Orient. M.D. “They have a history that is worth recalling.”

“In 1997, the AMA released the 1997 update to its 1995 guidelines, with its copyright notice on every page. It was monstrously complex, with all kinds of ‘bullet points’ for different body systems and aspects of care that would have to be documented, repeatedly, on every visit, to claim higher levels of payment. There was so much outrage among physicians that the AMA held a “fly-in” in Chicago on April 27, 1998, so that physician representatives from the AMA’s federation of medical societies could ‘vent.’

“Participants stated that the new guidelines increased transcription time by 20 percent, were a ‘complete waste,’ and increased gaming of the system.

“In her closing statement, president-elect Nancy Dickey, M.D., said that the 1997 guidelines were on the ‘scrap heap,’ although physicians could use them if they chose.”

The Health Care Financing Administration (HCFA, renamed CMS) agreed to work for changes to avoid imposing an “undue burden” and to delay implementation—apparently until the energy for protesting died down, Dr. Orient observed.

Twenty years have now passed. “It is long past time for CMS to scrap these oppressive, time-devouring ‘guidelines,’ which are used to subject doctors to draconian civil and criminal penalties,” stated Dr. Orient.

The issue of payment for complex visits is being addressed by add-on codes for increased visit time, as CMS has explained in panel discussions. “Apparently, time is to be a proxy for massive cutting-and-pasting, and easier to audit because the number of hours in a day is limited,” Dr. Orient explained.

“The basic problem is the Byzantine system of Medicare price controls, with CMS using the AMA’s Resource-based Relative Value Scale to set prices for every Medicare encounter, instead of relying on free-market competition.”

The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) is a national organization representing physicians in all specialties, founded in 1943.

Contact: Jane M. Orient, M.D., (520) 323-3110, janeorientmd@gmail.com


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:30pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - TTPH
PR
08:29pTRILINC GLOBAL IMPACT FUND : Makes Impact Investments in Emerging Europe and Latin America
BU
08:28pHOME DEPOT : Business events scheduled for Tuesday
AQ
08:28pThe Global Network Management Market Accounted for $8.11 Billion in 2017, and is Projected to Reach $20.87 Billion by 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
08:27pPark Vista Health Center Named Great Place to Work
GL
08:26pClinical Diagnostics Automation Market to 2024 - Global Strategic Business Report 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
08:25pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Impinj, Inc. - PI
PR
08:24pMJ HOLDINGS, INC. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:23pCHINA CARBON GRAPHITE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
08:23pGAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MERCK AND COMPANY : Roundup cancer verdict sends Bayer shares sliding
2LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : MPs 'disappointed' over regulator's inaction on RBS
3IG GROUP HOLDINGS : IG : Regulation takes shine off Plus500's record results, shares sink
4ALLIANZ : ALLIANZ SE: Release of a capital market information
5ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : AMD LAUNCHES WORLD&RSQUO;S MOST POWERFUL DESKTOP PROCESSOR: Bigger, Better 2nd Genera..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.