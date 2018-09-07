Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CMSB Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad : CMS and Mambong Dialogue Shows True Community Spirit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 06:27am CEST

Kuching (Sarawak), Friday, 7 September 2018 - Since 2014, CMS Cement Industries (CMSCI) has openly sought to engage the Mambong communities that neighbours the company's Integrated Cement Plant.

Speaking about the annual dialogue, Goh Chii Bing, Group Chief Executive Officer - Operations, said: 'A few years ago, Mambong residents voiced their concerns over dust levels that were coating their houses, cars and even laundry. They also raised concerns over the speeds at which some lorries were travelling in the area. Driven by a desire to want to help address some of those issues, CMSCI embarked on the first dialogue session in 2014 to explain to the Ketua-Ketua Kaum (KKK) and Jawantankuasa KKK members that while the operations of the factory did create some dust, those levels were being monitored and were in compliance with relevant environmental regulations. In fact, CMSCI implements an online Continuous Emission Monitoring System (CEMS) with sensors installed at chimneys identified by the Department of Environment (DOE). These sensors are linked to both the control room at the plant as well as to the DOE server. This means that if dust exceeds permissible levels, not only will an alarm be triggered in CMSCI, DOE would also be alerted. As for the community's concern about speeding vehicles, CMSCI was able to show them that such vehicles were not related to the operations of CMSCI, be they transporters or staff'.

'CMSCI saw the opportunity to be more than just another company operating in the vicinity of a kampung. We have a chance to become a real partner to the development of the community, creating positive and lasting change' says Mr Goh.

In the years that followed, CMSCI not only became a leading employer in the community with some 60% of the workforce comprising residents within a 20 kilometer radius, but have initiated several programmes that will see long-term betterment and growth for the communities. During this latest dialogue session, KKK and JKKK members took a moment to express their thanks to CMSCI for their efforts in creating an English Reading Programme at St. Augustine's School, which is a collaboration with Tunku Putra-HELP School for Primary 4-6 - a programme that has already seen very positive results. The residents expressed hope that the programme could be expanded to incorporate mathematics, however, they are aware that such programme expansions would require Ministry of Education approvals. Additionally, they also recorded their appreciation to CMSCI for sponsoring 200 chairs to community churches.

Those present at the dialogue also applauded CMSCI for their continued efforts to engage and support the community in more meaningful ways. One resident said, 'We are impressed and appreciate the efforts and commitments of CMS to support and engage the community. This engagement is a step in the right direction and other organisations should follow suit.'

Another resident said, 'I am impressed because I originally felt that CMS was just politically driven. I can see now that CMS is doing a lot, akin to 'Pusat Khidmat Mambong.' To this note, Mr Goh reiterated that CMS is a caring and responsible corporate company, run by professional managers.

CMSCI is committed to their diligence in monitoring emission levels and is ready to support the community in engaging relevant authorities on ways to improve road safety as well as other common infrastructure.

This 5th annual dialogue was attended by Temenggong Bidayuh Bahagian Kuching, Temenggong Austin Dimin Anak Niyon, Representatives from MP Puncak Borneo, YB Willie Mongin's office, Ketua-Ketua Kaum (KKK) and Jawatan KKK from various villages around Mambong and members CMSCI's management team.

After the event, Jason Lee, Head of Corporate Reputation and Communications, said: 'The CMS Group is relooking at the ways we do CSR in the future. We want to be a driver of holistic CSR where everything we do and everything we embark on positively changes not just individual lives but the lives of entire communities by enhancing their way of life through infrastructure, connectivity and opportunity.'

Disclaimer

CMSB - Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 04:26:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:37aNORTHAM PLATINUM : Growth strategy begins to deliver
PU
07:37aNORTHAM PLATINUM : Another creditable performance from Northam
PU
07:35aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : says to work on India compensation for recalled hip implants
RE
07:35aNORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE : Cruise ship exhaust prompts complaints to Alaska agency
AQ
07:31aDBV TECHNOLOGIES : Reports First Half 2018 Financial Results
GL
07:31aELEKTA : Magnetic resonance radiation therapy with Elekta Unity is now in clinical use at The Netherlands Cancer Institute-Antoni van Leeuwenhoek Hospital
AQ
07:31aDBV TECHNOLOGIES : Reports First Half 2018 Financial Results
AQ
07:31aDEXIA : Dexia Group consolidated results 1H 2018
GL
07:30aBANK OF ÅLAND PLC : Managers' Transactions (Wiklöf)
AQ
07:27aALUMINA : Industrial action at Alcoa of Australia
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CBS CORPORATION : CBS NEGOTIATING MOONVES' EXIT AND VIACOM MERGER STANDSTILL: sources
2KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Elliott demands fresh revamp at Hyundai Motor Group
3APPLE : APPLE TO PROVIDE ONLINE TOOL FOR POLICE TO REQUEST DATA: letter
4NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC CORP : NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC : Ford recalls two million trucks over seat belt fire..
5BROADCOM INC : Broadcom sees fourth quarter boost from data center demand, iPhone launch
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.