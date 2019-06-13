CMSB Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad : Cahya Mata Sarawak Admired By Sarawakian Workforce as Among the Top 4 Preferred Employers

Kuching (Sarawak), Thursday, 13 June 2019 - JobStreet recently conducted a survey of over 1,000 Sarawakian jobseekers to find out the desirable companies to work for in 2019. The survey highlighted that Sarawakian jobseekers are interested in career development, fair compensation, company reputation and values the most. These are the same key pillars that Cahya Mata Sarawak (CMS) strives for, in their journey towards being Sarawak's most admired company.

One of the biggest selling points in recruitment is career pathing and this is clearly evident in CMS' 'Management Trainee Development Programme' where candidates are given an opportunity to rotate in different departments to gain insight and appreciation of the various job functions within the company. The second thing candidates look out for is a company that cares for the community in which it operates, something that CMS has been doing for many years. Employees at CMS have contributed 363,926 hours in the last 12 years through their 'Doing Good' initiatives, lending a hand and improving the lives of communities throughout Sarawak. Recently, CMS launched its new community page where nominations for communities in need of help can be submitted to the 'Doing Good' team for consideration under their 'Building Sustainable Communities' initiative.

Talking about JobStreet's 'Top 10 Employers of Choice' survey, CMSB's Head of Corporate Reputation & Communications, Jason Lee said, 'I'm delighted to hear we are in the top 4 on the survey. Having a 13-year long career in CMS myself, shows that I believe in the values that CMS upholds and the number of long service awards we give out is staggering. We are given career development opportunities while being in an environment that makes you feel like you are a part of a family. Such a feeling motivates everyone to bring out their personal best which is integral in the company's growth so we can remain on track in helping Sarawak achieving a 'Developed State' status by 2030.'