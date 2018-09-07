Log in
CMSB Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad : PurpleLily and CMS Continue To Help Inspire Ambition and Aspiration among Young Sarawakian Girls

09/07/2018 | 07:02am CEST

Kuching (Sarawak), Friday, 7 September 2018 - Concluding with a closing ceremony on Sunday 26th August, the PurpleLily Aspiration & Leadership Building Camp for Girls 2018 continues to make an indelible mark on the lives of young girls throughout Sarawak. PurpleLily, which Cahya Mata Sarawak (CMS) sponsors annually as part of the company's ongoing corporate social responsibility programme, is an NGO committed to promote financial literacy and female empowerment in Sarawak. It achieves this by conducting workshops in schools around Kuching, as well as other similar activities, and through its annual camp. CMS' support of PurpleLily is consistent with the company's agenda to promote equal opportunities in the workplace and in its belief that female empowerment, ambition and aspiration should be engendered from a young age.

The 3-day, 2-night camp venue this year was Sumiran Eco Camp, Batu Kawa, Kuching and included a schedule of activities specifically tailored for rural and urban girls from the ages of 15 to 19 years old. Attendance at this year's camp was especially high, with an increase in participation from 58 girls last year, to 80 this year.

Speaking about the camp's importance, PurpleLily Chairman, Suraya Bujang, said: 'We want to provide girls with an avenue to start thinking about their future; to help them explore their life's' ambitions and ultimately to help them understand how to realise those ambitions'.

'The girls attend interactive workshops that include: Building Confidence, Positive Thinking & Goal Setting, Effective & Affirmative Communications, Introduction to Financial Literacy and Sexual Education & Awareness. They also partake in outdoor activities to strengthen their physical & mental health - these include flying fox and adventure trails, which both educates the girls while creating a team building spirit and sense of camaraderie.'

CMS Group Chief Executive Officer - Corporate, Dato Isaac Lugun commented: 'As a father to two daughters myself, I understand the importance of fostering an environment and providing a platform through which young girls can begin exploring their aspirations to realise their full potential as they progress toward adulthood. I am proud that CMS is associated with such a noble cause for the betterment of the lives of Sarawakians - ultimately of both genders.'

CMS has been involved in this programme since last year, sponsoring RM10,000.00 in 2017. This year, CMS' contribution has risen to RM16,000.00, committing an additional RM24,000.00 for next year's camp, bringing CMS' total sponsorship of the PurpleLily Aspiration & Leadership Camp to RM50,000.00 over 3 years.

PurpleLily, a Sarawak-based organisation, is committed to inspiring and empowering women to thrive and shine by providing them with essential life skills and basic financial literacy training. With the same module, they have helped women internationally in countries like Nepal, Cambodia, Ethiopia, Tanzania and India.

CMSB - Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 05:01:02 UTC
