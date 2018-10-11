Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CMSB Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad : Raintree Square Set To Spearhead The Retail And Leisure Scene At The Isthmus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 06:38am CEST

Kuching (Sarawak), Thursday, 11 October 2018 marked a special day in the transformation of The Isthmus as it pivots from a workplace and education point during the day, into a hub of activity at night. Today, USCI Peterson Properties Sdn Bhd (UCSI) took possession of the keys for 18 units of commercial shophouses at 'Raintree Square' from CMS Land Sdn Bhd. It is envisioned that Raintree Square will be the centerpiece and catalyst for leisure and lifestyle in the area. In the last few years, The Isthmus has started to blossom, and this is the latest transformation of an area that will become an iconic venue in Kuching, boasting eateries, retail outlets and entertainment outlets, all set on the backdrop of the majestic Sarawak Riverfront.

Mr Vincent Kueh, Head of CMS Property Development Division handed over a symbolic key to USCI's Project Director Mr Goh Tze Meng at the central atrium of Raintree Square.

With the purchase of 18 units of two blocks strata titled 3-storey commercial shophouses at The Isthmus' Raintree Square, UCSI is looking to expand their existing campus and to accommodate their growing number of curricular activities.

According to Mr Vincent, 'The expansion of UCSI into Raintree Square will create fantastic opportunities for complementary businesses such as food & beverage and other attractive retail outlets. It also symbolises the growth of The Isthmus as Kuching's newest central business district, reflecting the growing confidence of investors to invest in this area'.

The Isthmus is evolving into an exciting and dynamic development where one will see and experience an integrated development with a high-tech business centre, an education centre, a lifestyle food & beverage hub, a convention centre, international hotels, retail malls and shopping outlets.

To cater to the growth of The Isthmus, potential shop-owners/investors are welcome to purchase units at Raintree Square. Raintree Square 3-storey commercial shops are strata titled and ready with Occupational Permit.

Interested investors who want more information, can call 082 237 777, email at sales@cmsp.cmsb.com.my or access www.cmsproperty.com.my

Disclaimer

CMSB - Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 04:37:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:24aJUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT : Fund manager Jupiter hit by net ouflows of £800 million
RE
08:24aDSV : 717 - conclusion of share buyback programme in dsv a/s
AQ
08:23aDIVERSIFIED GAS & OIL : Acquisition
PU
08:23aSERCO : Latest innovations in deployable healthcare on display at AMMA
PU
08:23aPOWER PLAY : Audi e-tron prototype with electrifying dynamics
PU
08:23aGIORDANO INTERNATIONAL : SHANZHAI CITY ("SZC") Launches "iO-X" the World's First Blockchain-Driven Community Impact Exchange
AQ
08:23aFAST RETAILING : Urgent Headline News
AQ
08:18aMODERN WATER : Launch of Open Offer
PU
08:18aINTEGUMEN : Update on Placing and Subscription
PU
08:17aGFT TECHNOLOGIES : expands global team, adding modern applications practice lead, further strengthening Cloud technical expertise and creating a dedicated Cloud partner management team
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Amazon scraps secret AI recruiting tool that showed bias against women
2GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Toyota, SoftBank in first-ever alliance, target self-driving car services
3BAYER : BAYER : Could Win a New Roundup Trial -- Update
4EXCLUSIVE: BoE takes action to steer lenders through 'no-deal' Brexit - source
5FT SAYS MURDOCH IN LINE FOR TESLA CHAIR. MUSK REPLY: incorrect

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.