CMSB Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad : Raintree Square Set To Spearhead The Retail And Leisure Scene At The Isthmus

Kuching (Sarawak), Thursday, 11 October 2018 marked a special day in the transformation of The Isthmus as it pivots from a workplace and education point during the day, into a hub of activity at night. Today, USCI Peterson Properties Sdn Bhd (UCSI) took possession of the keys for 18 units of commercial shophouses at 'Raintree Square' from CMS Land Sdn Bhd. It is envisioned that Raintree Square will be the centerpiece and catalyst for leisure and lifestyle in the area. In the last few years, The Isthmus has started to blossom, and this is the latest transformation of an area that will become an iconic venue in Kuching, boasting eateries, retail outlets and entertainment outlets, all set on the backdrop of the majestic Sarawak Riverfront.

Mr Vincent Kueh, Head of CMS Property Development Division handed over a symbolic key to USCI's Project Director Mr Goh Tze Meng at the central atrium of Raintree Square.

With the purchase of 18 units of two blocks strata titled 3-storey commercial shophouses at The Isthmus' Raintree Square, UCSI is looking to expand their existing campus and to accommodate their growing number of curricular activities.

According to Mr Vincent, 'The expansion of UCSI into Raintree Square will create fantastic opportunities for complementary businesses such as food & beverage and other attractive retail outlets. It also symbolises the growth of The Isthmus as Kuching's newest central business district, reflecting the growing confidence of investors to invest in this area'.

The Isthmus is evolving into an exciting and dynamic development where one will see and experience an integrated development with a high-tech business centre, an education centre, a lifestyle food & beverage hub, a convention centre, international hotels, retail malls and shopping outlets.

To cater to the growth of The Isthmus, potential shop-owners/investors are welcome to purchase units at Raintree Square. Raintree Square 3-storey commercial shops are strata titled and ready with Occupational Permit.

