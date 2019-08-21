CMTC : Supports Manufacturers, Facilities and Colleges as They Open Their Doors for National Manufacturing Day on October 4, 2019

On Friday, October 4, 2019, manufacturers across California and the nation will open their doors to participate in Manufacturing Day events, kicking off a series of activities throughout the month of October. This annual celebration gives small and medium-sized manufacturers (SMMs) the chance to showcase their facilities and career opportunities to students, educators, elected officials and the media. Throughout the state visitors will learn about real job opportunities, career paths, training and available industry resources.

CMTC has actively participated in, and promoted, Manufacturing Day since its inception in 2012. This year, CMTC and its California’s Manufacturing Network are sponsoring, organizing and coordinating events statewide throughout the month of October under the Manufacturing Month – CA banner. CMTC is committed in pairing up schools wishing to attend Manufacturing Day events with manufacturers and other organizations hosting open houses, career fairs, and expos. CMTC and its California’s Manufacturing Network have set a goal to have events at more than 250 locations throughout the state. At these events, students will receive first-hand exposure about today’s manufacturing technologies in industries that employ highly-skilled and well paid individuals while offering exciting, rewarding, innovative work environments.

CMTC is one of fifty-one Centers across the nation in the Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) National Network which is part of the U.S. Government’s effort to develop and deploy technology, management and technical expertise for SMMs focused on improving their productivity and global competitiveness. As part of this effort, CMTC has formed and leads California’s Manufacturing Network to expand capabilities and capacity to efficiently serve SMMs statewide. These partnerships deliver technical services that address the regional challenges driven by a diverse manufacturing community. For further information, please visit www.cmtc.com.

About CMTC

CMTC, a private non-profit corporation, was established in 1992 to provide consulting services to small and medium-sized manufacturers in California. In 2016, The U.S. Commerce Department’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) awarded CMTC a five-year agreement to be California’s Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) Center. This agreement makes CMTC the lead organization for delivering services to small and medium-sized manufacturers in California with support of partners throughout the state. Through its collaboration with these partners, CMTC will enhance operational performance, new product development, market expansion and technology adoption for manufacturers in both urban and rural centers. For more information visit www.cmtc.com.

