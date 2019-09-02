Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CMVM Comissão do Mercado de Valores Mobil : Monthly Portuguese Capital Market Benchmarks - August 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2019 | 12:40pm EDT

In August, the PSI-20 Index closed at 4,887.63 points, reflecting a 2.5% downturn than in July and an 9.9% decrease than that recorded in the same period in 2018. The key issuers on the Index were Jerónimo Martins (14.79), EDP (13.29%) and GALP (11.47%).

The Index's volatility was 17.42%, above that of 10.75% of the previous month and 10.36% higher than recorded during the same period in 2018.

The value of spot secondary market transactions amounted to €1,927.6 million. This is an €134.0 million (7.5%) increase than in July and €332.2 million (20.8%) more than in August 2018. The trading volume on Euronext Lisbon amounted to €1,853.8 million. This reflects an 13.3% monthly upswing and a surge of 20.3% during the same period.

The trading volume in debt securities in MTS Portugal amounted to €10.461.0 million in August, representing a monthly drop of 6.0% and Treasury Bills decreased by 51.5% while Treasury bonds increased by 55.7%.

Market capitalisation of Euronext Lisbon amounted to €208,352.7 million. This corresponds to an increase of €682.0 million (0.3%) than in the preceding month and 23.8% less than in the corresponding period. The share sector decreased 0.4% down to €58,799.6 million, while the bonds sector increased 0.7% up to €146,047.5 million.

​The amount under management in the undertakings for collective investment in transferable securities and alternative investment funds rose by 1.4% in July apropos June with €11,970.9 million. In real estate investment funds and special real estate investment funds the amount stood back at €11.048.5 million, showing a 0.2% decrease.​


Disclaimer

CMVM - Comissão do Mercado de Valores Mobiliários published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 16:39:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:35pBANCO MACRO S A : Argentine peso, bonds whiplashed after capital controls imposed
RE
01:35pCorrection to Pound's Fall
DJ
01:20pDUTCH MINISTER : I did not have contact with Uber on tax plan
RE
01:18pSaudi Arabia names head of PIF as Aramco chairman
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:15pNATIONAL PRESS CLUB : Mine workers union president to discuss climate change bills on Wednesday
PU
01:15pPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Readout of Vice President Mike Pence's Meeting with President Andrzej Duda of Poland
PU
12:49pEXCLUSIVE : Telia offers concessions as EU probes Bonnier deal: EU document
RE
12:47pEXCLUSIVE : Telia offers concessions as EU probes Bonnier deal - EU document
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Wirecard signs cooperation agreement with SoftBank's Brightstar
2DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : ramps up contingency plan for a potential hard Brexit
3Sanctions choke Iran's crude sales, but oil product exports booming
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Europe should ignore 'treacherous promises' of Facebook's Libra currency - ECB's Mersch
5JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Czechs show their back to Europeans in e-commerce via mobi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group