CMVM Comissão do Mercado de Valores Mobil : Monthly Portuguese Capital Market Benchmarks - August 2019

In August, the PSI-20 Index closed at 4,887.63 points, reflecting a 2.5% downturn than in July and an 9.9% decrease than that recorded in the same period in 2018. The key issuers on the Index were Jerónimo Martins (14.79), EDP (13.29%) and GALP (11.47%).

The Index's volatility was 17.42%, above that of 10.75% of the previous month and 10.36% higher than recorded during the same period in 2018.

The value of spot secondary market transactions amounted to €1,927.6 million. This is an €134.0 million (7.5%) increase than in July and €332.2 million (20.8%) more than in August 2018. The trading volume on Euronext Lisbon amounted to €1,853.8 million. This reflects an 13.3% monthly upswing and a surge of 20.3% during the same period.

The trading volume in debt securities in MTS Portugal amounted to €10.461.0 million in August, representing a monthly drop of 6.0% and Treasury Bills decreased by 51.5% while Treasury bonds increased by 55.7%.

Market capitalisation of Euronext Lisbon amounted to €208,352.7 million. This corresponds to an increase of €682.0 million (0.3%) than in the preceding month and 23.8% less than in the corresponding period. The share sector decreased 0.4% down to €58,799.6 million, while the bonds sector increased 0.7% up to €146,047.5 million.

​The amount under management in the undertakings for collective investment in transferable securities and alternative investment funds rose by 1.4% in July apropos June with €11,970.9 million. In real estate investment funds and special real estate investment funds the amount stood back at €11.048.5 million, showing a 0.2% decrease.​