CMVM Comissão do Mercado de Valores Mobil : Portuguese capital markets benchmarks - May 2020

In May, the PSI-20 Index closed at 4,330.67 points, reflecting a 1.1% upturn than in April and an 14.1% decrease than that recorded in the same period in 2019. The key issuers on the Index were EDP (12.80%), Galp (12.64%) and EDP Renováveis (10.88%).

The Index's volatility was 25.66%, above that of 23.97% of the previous month and 13.67% recorded during the same period last year.