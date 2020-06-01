CMVM Comissão do Mercado de Valores Mobil : Portuguese capital markets benchmarks - May 2020

May 2020
In May, the PSI-20 Index closed at 4,330.67 points, reflecting a 1.1% upturn than in April and an 14.1% decrease than that recorded in the same period in 2019. The key issuers on the Index were EDP (12.80%), Galp (12.64%) and EDP Renováveis (10.88%).
The Index's volatility was 25.66%, above that of 23.97% of the previous month and 13.67% recorded during the same period last year.
The value of spot secondary market transactions amounted to €2,559.0 million. This is a €65.3 million (2.5%) decrease than in April and €434.6 million (20.5%) more than in May 2019. The trading volume on Euronext Lisbon amounted to €2,523.9 million. This reflects a 2.7% monthly downturn and 25.4% upsurge during the same period.
The trading volume in debt securities on MTS Portugal amounted to €4,229.5 million in May, representing a monthly increase of 4.2% and Treasury Bills increased by 148.5% and Treasury bonds dropped by 33.4%.
Market capitalisation of Euronext Lisbon amounted to €218,323.2 million. This corresponds to a increase of €3,576.0 million (1.7%) than in the preceding month and 7.4% more than in the corresponding period. The share sector increased 2.5% up to €60,622.4 million, while the bonds sector increased by 1.7% up to €154,029.5 million.
The amount under management in the undertakings for collective investment in transferable securities and alternative investment funds rose 2.7% in April apropos March up to €12,104.7 million. In real estate investment funds and special real estate investment funds, the amount decreased 0.4% down to €10,469.5 million.
Disclaimer
CMVM - Comissão do Mercado de Valores Mobiliários published this content on 31 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2020 18:15:04 UTC