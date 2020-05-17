CMVM Comissão do Mercado de Valores Mobil : Quarterly Benchmarks on Asset Management – 1st Quarter 2020

The value of assets under individual [1] and collective portfolio management in Portugal amounted to 73,282.5 million euros during the first quarter 2020 - a decrease of 16,597.6 million than during the previous quarter and less 20,800.3 million than in the same period of 2019.

Individual Asset Management

Assets under individual management fell 24.5% apropos December, standing at 47,072.5 million euros, down by 29.0% over the same period of the previous year. ​​

Listed securities and investment units accounted for 89.9% of the investment. The domestic shares segment fell 28.3% apropos the previous quarter​​ and 31.7% apropos the first quarter 2019, totalling 421,6 million euros. Portfolios of shares issued by non-resident entities amounted to 743.3 million euros at end March - 53.6% less than in December and 59.5% less than in the same period of last year.

Investment in domestic public debt decreased 17.1% compared to the end of the fourth quarter down to 13,305.8 million euros, while the amount invested in foreign public debt fell 26.3% compared to the previous three months and 20.8% during the same period.



Investment in bonds issued by domestic entities dropped by 27.9% in the quarter down to 403.0 million euros, and those issued by non-resident entities decreased 30.7% down to 8,911.9 million euros.

Portugal kept as the main investment destination (30.0% of the total), with a quarterly drop of 17.9%, followed by Germany, decreasing by 3.6% in the quarter and Italy, falling by 44.4%.

BMO Portugal led this market segment during the quarter, with 30.9%, corresponding to 14,568.4 million euros of assets under management, followed by Caixa Gestão de Ativos (20.2%) with 9,524.8 million and GNB (12.2%) with 5,750.1 million.



Collective Portfolio Management

The value managed by collective investment undertakings in transferable securities (UCITS), alternative investment funds (AIFs), real estate investment funds (REIFs), special real estate investment funds (SREIFs), real estate asset management funds (REAMFs) and credit securitisation funds (CSFs) amounted to 26,210.0 million euros in the first quarter (4.8% less than in the previous three months and 5.7% more than in the same period of 2019).

Investment in movable assets, which includes UCITS and AIFs, amounted to € 11,787.5 million at the end of March, representing an decrease of 9.3% compared to December and a 0.9% increase in relation to the same period of last year.

The value of UCITS portfolios decreased by 9.4% over the previous three months down to 11,455.0 million euros. The AIFs fell 6.1% down to 332.5 million euros.

In UCITS, the value under management of equity funds fell 21.9%, bond funds decreased 11.2% and savings-retirement funds (SRFs) decreased 4.9%. These categories of funds are among the highest in the overall portfolio value. The value of money market funds fell by 3.2% on a quarterly basis and the value under management of flexible funds decreased by 14.5%.

The main destinations for investment in foreign securities were Germany (16.4% of the total amount invested), Luxembourg (12.6%) and the USA (12.5%). Portugal registered 6.6%, with 21.6% of the value of the investments was made in shares, 46.0% in public debt and 29.4% in private debt.



Caixa Gestão de Ativos was the management entity with the largest market share in this segment (32.9%), followed by BPI Gestão de Activos (20.3%) and IM Gestão de Ativos (19.2%).

In real estate investment, made through REIFs and SREIFs, the amount under management registered 10,134.2 million euros, 0.1% more than in the previous quarter. In real estate asset management funds (REAMFs), the amount under management decreased by 2.1% compared to December down to 381.4 million euros.

Interfundos had the highest market share in the quarter (12.9%), followed by Square Asset Management (11.2%) and Caixa Gestão de Ativos (7.5%).​

Securitisation funds (SFs) generated 3,906.9 million euros at the end of March - 2.7% less than at the end of the previous quarter and 23.7% less than in the same period of 2019. Mortgage loans that accounted for 99.0% of the total investment weighting, continued to be the main asset in the portfolio and dropped 2.7% compared to the previous quarter and 23.7% apropos the same period of the previous year, down to 3,868.1 million euros.

Marketing of Foreign UCITS

The value under management of foreign UCITS traded by entities registered at the CMVM amounted to 3,842.5 million euros in the first quarter, 16.6% less than in the previous three months and 8.9% less than in the same period of last year.

Abanca had the highest market share (29.7%), followed by Bankinter (15.8%) and Banco Santander Totta (11.5%).