CMiC 2018 in Review

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - CMiC closes another year of strong financial performance with several milestone accomplishments. New product launches, targeted go-to-market programs and a focus on the small and medium business (SMB) segment of the construction market in North America drove robust growth. Specifically, in fiscal year 2018, CMiC achieved organic growth in SMB revenue, average contract value and new contracts signed of 49%, 25% and 12%, respectively, over the previous fiscal year.

"We would like to thank all of our customers, ecosystem partners and employees for their concerted efforts in making 2018 our biggest fiscal year to date. By biggest, we are not only highlighting our financial success but also our achievements as an organization and as members of a vibrant community," stated Gord Rawlins, President & CEO of CMiC. "Looking to 2019, we are committed to further enhancing the value we deliver to our customers through product innovation, to fully deploying our groundbreaking R12 user experience across our user base and to expanding our strategic partnerships by integrating with a greater number of complementary technology and services partners."

2018 Highlights:

Re-designed Web Presence:

Launched a new website in May 2018 , which included updated branding, greatly expanded content and a re-designed Resource Center. This launch garnered record web traffic and period-over-period visitor growth of 26% and 42% for the Home Page and Resource Center, respectively.

Product Innovation:

New—or greatly enhanced—product functionality: Drawing Management; Resource Planning; Business Intelligence; Project Management Exchange

A totally re-imagined user experience across the entire product suite and for all devices, including mobile, with the latest version of the CMiC platform: R12.

Ecosystem Impact:

Hosted the 20th anniversary CONNECT User Conference in Savannah, Georgia , with a record attendance of 500+, including hundreds of SMB customers and a record number of sponsoring partners.

, with a record attendance of 500+, including hundreds of SMB customers and a record number of sponsoring partners. Pledged $10 million dollars to advance the construction industry through the creation of the CMiC-Allen Berg Memorial Scholarship Award—to be administered through the ACE Mentor Program of America—a scholarship created in memory of CMiC's late founder, Allen S. Berg .

Customer Growth:

Welcomed 60+ new customers to the CMiC family. To learn about our customer success stories, click here.

Talent Expansion:

Grew the total number of employees by 10%, ending the year with 216 professionals across North America . To view currently open positions, click here.

Awards:

"As we analyze and understand the key success factors that drove our growth in 2018, we continue to optimize our strategies and plans for accelerating our momentum in 2019 and beyond. In addition, we are implementing new approaches to reinforce and cultivate our culture of innovation and diversity, for which CMiC has been known since its founding over 40 years ago. These—and other well-established values—guide our journey and keep us focused on what's truly important – delivering value to our customers, partners and employees," reflects Jeff Weiss, Chief Revenue Officer at CMiC.

About CMiC

As an industry pioneer, CMiC delivers complete and unified ERP and field solutions for construction and capital projects firms. CMiC's powerful software transforms how firms optimize productivity, minimize risk and drive growth by planning and managing all financials, projects, resources, and content assets—from a Single Database Platform™. With customers throughout North America, CMiC serves one-quarter of ENR's Top 200 Contractors and hundreds of small and mid-sized construction firms, from general and specialty contractors to heavy/highway and project owners. For more information, please visit www.cmicglobal.com.

