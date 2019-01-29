Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CMiC 2018 in Review

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 01:55pm EST

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - CMiC closes another year of strong financial performance with several milestone accomplishments. New product launches, targeted go-to-market programs and a focus on the small and medium business (SMB) segment of the construction market in North America drove robust growth. Specifically, in fiscal year 2018, CMiC achieved organic growth in SMB revenue, average contract value and new contracts signed of 49%, 25% and 12%, respectively, over the previous fiscal year.

CMiC (CNW Group/Computer Methods International Inc. (CMiC))

"We would like to thank all of our customers, ecosystem partners and employees for their concerted efforts in making 2018 our biggest fiscal year to date. By biggest, we are not only highlighting our financial success but also our achievements as an organization and as members of a vibrant community," stated Gord Rawlins, President & CEO of CMiC. "Looking to 2019, we are committed to further enhancing the value we deliver to our customers through product innovation, to fully deploying our groundbreaking R12 user experience across our user base and to expanding our strategic partnerships by integrating with a greater number of complementary technology and services partners."

2018 Highlights:

Re-designed Web Presence:

  • Launched a new website in May 2018, which included updated branding, greatly expanded content and a re-designed Resource Center. This launch garnered record web traffic and period-over-period visitor growth of 26% and 42% for the Home Page and Resource Center, respectively.

Product Innovation:

  • New—or greatly enhanced—product functionality: Drawing Management; Resource Planning; Business Intelligence; Project Management Exchange
  • A totally re-imagined user experience across the entire product suite and for all devices, including mobile, with the latest version of the CMiC platform: R12.

Ecosystem Impact:

  • Hosted the 20th anniversary CONNECT User Conference in Savannah, Georgia, with a record attendance of 500+, including hundreds of SMB customers and a record number of sponsoring partners.
  • Pledged $10 million dollars to advance the construction industry through the creation of the CMiC-Allen Berg Memorial Scholarship Award—to be administered through the ACE Mentor Program of America—a scholarship created in memory of CMiC's late founder, Allen S. Berg.

Customer Growth:

  • Welcomed 60+ new customers to the CMiC family. To learn about our customer success stories, click here.

Talent Expansion:

  • Grew the total number of employees by 10%, ending the year with 216 professionals across North America. To view currently open positions, click here.

Awards:

"As we analyze and understand the key success factors that drove our growth in 2018, we continue to optimize our strategies and plans for accelerating our momentum in 2019 and beyond. In addition, we are implementing new approaches to reinforce and cultivate our culture of innovation and diversity, for which CMiC has been known since its founding over 40 years ago. These—and other well-established values—guide our journey and keep us focused on what's truly important – delivering value to our customers, partners and employees," reflects Jeff Weiss, Chief Revenue Officer at CMiC.

About CMiC
As an industry pioneer, CMiC delivers complete and unified ERP and field solutions for construction and capital projects firms. CMiC's powerful software transforms how firms optimize productivity, minimize risk and drive growth by planning and managing all financials, projects, resources, and content assets—from a Single Database Platform™. With customers throughout North America, CMiC serves one-quarter of ENR's Top 200 Contractors and hundreds of small and mid-sized construction firms, from general and specialty contractors to heavy/highway and project owners. For more information, please visit www.cmicglobal.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cmic-2018-in-review-300786129.html

SOURCE Computer Methods International Inc. (CMiC)


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:37pCONTAINER STORE : Time for de-cluttering
AQ
02:36pAPPLE : Launching new free public programme, Apple hits back at retail critics
AQ
02:36pABU DHABI COMMERCIAL BANK : to control majority stake in new mega bank
AQ
02:36pLUXURY EXPERIENCE & CO : Announces the Ultimate Big Game Celebrity & Athlete Red Carpet Experience
PR
02:34pNEW FRON : Global Investment in Aviation Summit concludes in Dubai
AQ
02:33pCompanies Can Help Protect Themselves from Website Accessibility Lawsuits with a Letter of Reasonable Accessibility from BoIA
GL
02:32pBRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC NOTIFIES INVESTORS OF CLASS ACTION AGAINST LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (LXRX) & LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE : April 1, 2019
GL
02:30pIIROC Trade Resumption - ETAC
AQ
02:30pOrion Bolts Out of the Gate in 2019 With Product Innovations Built to Address Advisors' Top Challenges
BU
02:30pETRUSCUS RESOURCES : Appoints VP of Exploration & Advisory Board
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.