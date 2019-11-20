Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CN Rail dips as workers' strike enters second day, slows factory output

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 03:20pm EST
Teamsters workers picket outside the CN Rail Brampton Intermodal Terminal in Brampton

Shares of Canadian National Railway Co fell as much as 2.2% on Wednesday, as a strike by about 3,000 unionized workers, including conductors and yardmen, at the country's biggest railroad entered the second day.

Talks with the management to end the stalemate was on even as factories whose supplies have been cut off from their markets began slowing production.

The union's concerns center on fatigue, safety and ensuring that workers' breaks are not reduced. However, in a letter to employees that was seen by Reuters, the railroad denied union arguments that the "strike was about safety."

Canada, one of the world's biggest exporters of farm products, relies on Canadian National and Canadian Pacific Railway to move crops, potash, coal and manufactured goods to ports and the United States.

Chemicals maker Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund warned a prolonged interruption of rail service could negatively impact its operating results and may prevent the company from meeting its earnings forecast.

Some plants that crush canola into vegetable oil and animal meal have slowed production and reduced purchases of the crop from farmers, said Chris Vervaet, executive director of the Canadian Oilseed Processors Association.

Canadian canola processors include Bunge Ltd, Cargill Ltd and Richardson International.

"Rail strikes are normally short-lived, with either a fast negotiated resolution or back-to-work legislation enacted to prevent a significant impact on the economy," TD Securities analyst Sean Steuart said in a note on Tuesday.

The strike could impact lumber shipments as well, Brokerage Raymond James said.

Shares of the railroad have risen 21% so far this year and were trading at C$119.93 on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BUNGE LIMITED -0.97% 55.13 Delayed Quote.4.15%
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY -1.81% 120.46 Delayed Quote.21.30%
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED -0.47% 314.48 Delayed Quote.32.93%
CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOME FUND -3.59% 10.74 Delayed Quote.7.25%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.70% 62.4 Delayed Quote.16.92%
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL -0.52% 88.81 Delayed Quote.19.94%
WTI 3.04% 57.08 Delayed Quote.25.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:34pGlobal shares slide on U.S.-China spat over Hong Kong, dollar gains
RE
03:33pCOINME : Expands Bitcoin Purchase Network by Adding Coinstar Kiosk Locations in Denver
PR
03:31pShares slide on U.S.-China spat over Hong Kong, dollar gains
RE
03:31pShares slide on U.S.-China spat over Hong Kong, dollar gains
RE
03:31pUNIQA INSURANCE : Announcement/First to Third Quarter Report 2019
PU
03:28pOil jumps over 2% after U.S. inventory data, Russia OPEC comments
RE
03:27pOil jumps over 2% after U.S. inventory data, Russia OPEC comments
RE
03:21pAFPM AMERICAN FUEL & PETROCHEMICAL MANUFACTURERS : How RFS Biofuel Mandates Drive Imports
PU
03:21pLIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST : Brings Eagle Hill in High Point to Full Occupancy
PU
03:20pCN Rail dips as workers' strike enters second day, slows factory output
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : says 2017 audit of Singapore unit not concluded due to probe
2FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC : FEVERTREE DRINKS : warns on revenue as UK retail spending cools
3SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : to investigate report of possible U.S. sanctions breach
4'Phase One' U.S.-China trade deal may not be completed this year - trade sources
5ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : gets in touch with its feminine side for ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group