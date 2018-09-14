Log in
CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.22 Per Share

09/14/2018 | 10:50pm CEST

HILLSDALE, Mich., Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:CNBB) announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock in the amount of $0.22 per share, payable on October 19, 2018 to shareholders of record on September 30, 2018. 

About CNB Community Bancorp, Inc.
CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:CNBB) is a one-bank holding company.  Its subsidiary bank, Hillsdale County National Bank ("CNB"), is a nationally chartered full service community bank that includes Trust and Investment service divisions, which has been serving South Central Michigan since 1934. CNB has grown to $650 million in assets and is headquartered in Hillsdale, Michigan.  CNB provides a wide array of financial products and services in its 12 full-service offices and 18 ATMs.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cnb-community-bancorp-inc-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-of-0-22-per-share-300713123.html

SOURCE CNB Community Bancorp, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
