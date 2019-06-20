CNB Financial : BANK TO FEATURE LOCAL PHOTOGRAPHY IN 2020 CALENDAR – ENTER YOUR PHOTO TODAY!

CNB Bank is pleased to announce the kick-off of the 10th Annual Calendar Photography Contest. This year, the theme is 'Unique, Local Doors and Windows'.



Around the region, different styles of architecture feature unique doors and windows. For example, these can be found on houses, barns, churches, and historic buildings. Be creative, but please be respectful of other's privacy.



Local residents, whether a beginner, amateur or professional photographer, are encouraged to submit one or two photos online at www.CNBBank.bank. Photos can be submitted through August 4, 2019.



On Wednesday, August 7, twelve winners, including Best of Show, and twenty-four honorable mentions will be selected. These photos will then be printed in the Bank's 2020 wall calendars, which will begin to be distributed to customers all over Pennsylvania in November. The winners will be announced Friday, August 9, 2019.



CNB initiated this contest to provide an avenue to feature local talent and the communities in which the Bank serves through the eyes of residents as they've captured with their camera.



'With this theme, I am anticipating interesting photos of our area's architecture that will result in a calendar for all to enjoy,' said Chris Stott, CNB Market President. 'The talent in our region impresses me year after year.'



CNB Bank is now accepting photo submissions on their web site. Each entrant can submit up to two photos. For details on the contest and photo requirements, visit www.CNBBank.bank and click on the calendar contest ad on the homepage.



CNB would like to encourage everyone to participate and wish all photographers, beginner to professional, the best of luck!

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer CNB Financial Corporation published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 18:53:01 UTC