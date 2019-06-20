Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CNB Financial : BANK TO FEATURE LOCAL PHOTOGRAPHY IN 2020 CALENDAR – ENTER YOUR PHOTO TODAY!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 02:54pm EDT

CNB Bank is pleased to announce the kick-off of the 10th Annual Calendar Photography Contest. This year, the theme is 'Unique, Local Doors and Windows'.

Around the region, different styles of architecture feature unique doors and windows. For example, these can be found on houses, barns, churches, and historic buildings. Be creative, but please be respectful of other's privacy.

Local residents, whether a beginner, amateur or professional photographer, are encouraged to submit one or two photos online at www.CNBBank.bank. Photos can be submitted through August 4, 2019.

On Wednesday, August 7, twelve winners, including Best of Show, and twenty-four honorable mentions will be selected. These photos will then be printed in the Bank's 2020 wall calendars, which will begin to be distributed to customers all over Pennsylvania in November. The winners will be announced Friday, August 9, 2019.

CNB initiated this contest to provide an avenue to feature local talent and the communities in which the Bank serves through the eyes of residents as they've captured with their camera.

'With this theme, I am anticipating interesting photos of our area's architecture that will result in a calendar for all to enjoy,' said Chris Stott, CNB Market President. 'The talent in our region impresses me year after year.'

CNB Bank is now accepting photo submissions on their web site. Each entrant can submit up to two photos. For details on the contest and photo requirements, visit www.CNBBank.bank and click on the calendar contest ad on the homepage.

CNB would like to encourage everyone to participate and wish all photographers, beginner to professional, the best of luck!

Disclaimer

CNB Financial Corporation published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 18:53:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:07pALASKA AIR : Award redemptions now available through Aer Lingus, giving Alaska Mileage Plan members more travel options to Europe
PR
03:06pEXCLUSIVE : Deutsche Bank braced for continued Fed restrictions on U.S. business - sources
RE
03:06pSCANCOM : MTN Educates Tema Students On Drug Abuse
AQ
03:05pUniversity of Virginia Leads Fibrosis Initiative as Part of a Global Effort to Detect and Treat One of the World's Most Fatal Conditions
GL
03:04pNAVIGATE 2019 : My Five Lessons Learned and Key Takeaways
PU
03:04pFIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES : Study Predicts Growth for Small Businesses in 2019
PU
03:04pINTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES : Equitable Housing is a Basic Human Right
PU
03:04pAGILYSYS : Extending Guest Personalization to the Hotel Room
PU
03:03pNFL Pro-Bowl Quarterback Deshaun Watson Visits the Friends of Zion Museum in Israel
PR
03:01pVolunteering Works Program Announces 2019 Mentoring and Grant Recipients
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : and Boeing aircraft deals at Paris Airshow
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Airbus seals deals with big buyers, following Boeing's MAX sale
3ROCKET INTERNET SE : ROCKET INTERNET : shares rise after report on potential delisting
4DIXONS CARPHONE : DIXONS CARPHONE : 2018/19 Preliminary Results
5Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces Pricing of its Initial Public Offering

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About