CNB keeps interest rates unchanged

At its meeting today, the CNB Bank Board kept interest rates unchanged. The two-week repo rate (2W repo rate) thus remains at 0.25%, the discount rate at 0.05% and the Lombard rate at 1%.

A press conference attended by Governor Jiří Rusnok will be held at 3.45 p.m. in the Small Hall of the CNB Congress Centre (entrance from Senovážné náměstí 30).

Markéta Fišerová

Director of the Communications Division and CNB Spokesperson