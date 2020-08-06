CNB keeps interest rates unchanged
At its meeting today, the CNB Bank Board kept interest rates unchanged. The two-week repo rate (2W repo rate) thus remains at 0.25%, the discount rate at 0.05% and the Lombard rate at 1%.
A press conference attended by Governor Jiří Rusnok will be held at 3.45 p.m. in the Small Hall of the CNB Congress Centre (entrance from Senovážné náměstí).
