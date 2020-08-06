Log in
CNB keeps interest rates unchanged

08/06/2020 | 08:39am EDT
6. 8. 2020
  • Monetary policy
CNB keeps interest rates unchanged
At its meeting today, the CNB Bank Board kept interest rates unchanged. The two-week repo rate (2W repo rate) thus remains at 0.25%, the discount rate at 0.05% and the Lombard rate at 1%.

A press conference attended by Governor Jiří Rusnok will be held at 3.45 p.m. in the Small Hall of the CNB Congress Centre (entrance from Senovážné náměstí).

Markéta Fišerová
 Director of the Communications Division and CNB Spokesperson

Disclaimer

Ceska Narodni Banka published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 12:38:06 UTC
