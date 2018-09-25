CNBC: “Consumer Confidence Rises to Highest Level in 18 Years”

Consumer confidence rises to highest level in 18 years

By Fred Imbert

CNBC

September 25, 2018

Consumer confidence rose in September, notching its highest level in about 18 years.

The Consumer Board's index rose to 138.4 this month from 134.7 in August.

…

'Consumers' assessment of current conditions remains extremely favorable, bolstered by a strong economy and robust job growth,' said Lynn Franco, director of economic indicators at the Conference Board.

…

The Conference Board also said optimism about the short-term outlook improved considerably this month, with 27.6 percent of consumers expecting business conditions to improve over the next six months; that's up from 24.4 percent in August.

…

Read the full article here.