Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CNBC: “Small Business Optimism Surges to Highest Level Ever, Topping Previous Record Under Reagan”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 09:17pm CEST

'Small businesses have been a key beneficiary of Trump's economic plans'

Small business optimism surges to highest level ever, topping previous record under Reagan
John Melloy
CNBC
September 11, 2018

U.S. small business optimism surged to a record in August as the tax cuts and deregulation efforts of President Donald Trump and the Republican-led Congress led to more sales, hiring and investment, according to a survey by the National Federation of Independent Business.

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index jumped to 108.8 last month, the highest level ever recorded in the survey's 45-year history and above the previous record of 108 in 1983, set during the second year of Ronald Reagan's presidency. The August figure was up from a 107.9 reading in July.

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer

President of the United States published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 19:16:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:17pCNBC : “Small Business Optimism Surges to Highest Level Ever, Topping Previous Record Under Reagan”
PU
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:15pCURRENCIES : U.S. Dollar Inches Higher, As Aussie Trades At Lowest Since Early 2016
DJ
09:09pWall Street gains as Apple, tech rebound
RE
09:05pSan Diego Business Journal Honors Mortgage Capital Trading’s Natalie Arshakian with 2018 Next Top Business Leaders Under 40’ Award
SE
08:47pSTATE OF NEW MEXICO OFFICE OF ATTORNEY GENERAL : AG Balderas’ Statement on EPA Rollback of Methane Emission Regulations
PU
08:42pWall Street regulators take multiple actions against cryptocurrency firms
RE
08:33pBOND REPORT : Treasurys Buckle Under Pressure After Debt Supply Test
DJ
08:22pOil rises more than 2 percent as U.S. sanctions on Iran squeeze supply
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ING GROEP : ING GROEP : CFO steps down as backlash grows after $900 million money launder fine
2XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Xenon Enters into Agreement to Buy Out Milestones and Royalties Related to its XEN..
3MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Cadbury owner Mondelez builds Brexit chocolate stash
4ARYZTA : McDonald's buns maker Aryzta strikes deal with banks ahead of capital hike
5VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : EU carmakers' lobby calls proposed 45 percent CO2 cut target 'unrealistic'

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.