CNBC: “Small Business Optimism Surges to Highest Level Ever, Topping Previous Record Under Reagan”

'Small businesses have been a key beneficiary of Trump's economic plans'

Small business optimism surges to highest level ever, topping previous record under Reagan

John Melloy

CNBC

September 11, 2018

U.S. small business optimism surged to a record in August as the tax cuts and deregulation efforts of President Donald Trump and the Republican-led Congress led to more sales, hiring and investment, according to a survey by the National Federation of Independent Business.

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index jumped to 108.8 last month, the highest level ever recorded in the survey's 45-year history and above the previous record of 108 in 1983, set during the second year of Ronald Reagan's presidency. The August figure was up from a 107.9 reading in July.

…