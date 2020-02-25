Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CNES AT THE FIRST AEROSPACE EUROPE CONFERENCE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 12:11pm EST

Jean-Yves Le Gall gave a presentation during the plenary session on 'The Space Climate Observatory: a Green New Deal', in which he outlined the genesis of this initiative. CNES has engaged the efforts of the world's space agencies to step up their cooperation and actions in the field of climate change, to address its impacts and monitor ecosystems in order to inform decisions at global and local scales. This commitment led to the adoption of the Paris Declaration creating the Space Climate Observatory (SCO), signed by the space agencies of Europe, China, India, Israel, Russia, Mexico, Morocco and the United Arab Emirates, as well as by UNOOSA, UNDP and the European Commission. President Macron also recently reaffirmed the importance of tackling climate change and the European Union is advocating a Green Deal to transform Europe's economy and gear it towards sustainable development.

The SCO's ultimate goal is to deliver data, information, models and tools to inform decisions on coping with the impacts of climate change. It will provide products and indicators at the appropriate territorial scale, working in coordinated fashion with space agencies and large international organizations alongside existing major international climate programmes. Operating downstream of these international programmes, the SCO aims to help nations prepare for climate change, build realistic scenarios and monitor the impacts being felt locally now and in the future. This ability for nations to specifically analyse the consequences of global changes at the scale of territories and populations will enable them to devise more effective coping and mitigation solutions.

Concluding his address, Jean-Yves Le Gall said: 'Only analyses and views from space give us the information we need to propose climate-resilience actions to decision-makers at world, national, regional and local levels. Such actions will be made possible by combining our data with in-situ analyses and local data, and will enhance our ability to explain climate change, to convince people that it is real and to spawn a new planet-wide awareness. We have before us one of the biggest challenges ever faced by humankind-not to go to the Moon or Mars, not to venture ever deeper into our Universe, but to preserve our planet for future generations. With the SCO, CNES is ready for this Green New Deal.'

CONTACTS
Pascale Bresson Press Officer Tel. +33 (0)1 44 76 75 39 pascale.bresson@cnes.fr
Raphaël Sart Press Officer Tel. +33 (0)1 44 76 74 51 raphael.sart@cnes.fr

Disclaimer

CNES - Centre National d'Etudes Spatiales published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 17:10:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:23pChallenger Bread Pan Launched Globally After Enthusiastic Baker Response and Sold Out Stock
PR
12:23pGREIF, INC. : Declares First Quarter 2020 Dividends
PR
12:23pDisney Names Impossible Burger Preferred Plant-Based Burger
DJ
12:22pOil Extends Fall on Coronavirus-Related Demand Fears
DJ
12:21pCheck Point SandBlast Agent Earns NSS Labs ‘AA' Rating in 2020 Advanced Endpoint Protection Test
GL
12:21pFordham University's Gabelli School of Business Teams with EY and PVH Corp. to Explore the Intersection of Technology and Humanity
GL
12:20pPredicting Signal Degradation in Submarine Communication Cables
BU
12:19pNORDIC IRON ORE PUBL : NIO publishes preliminary results from the Smart Exploration research project
AQ
12:19pAutomotive Industry Executive Vic Keller Acquires AUTEC Car Wash Systems
BU
12:18pFLOWSERVE : Chief Executive Officer Scott Rowe to Present at Gabelli & Company's 30th Annual Symposium
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Ships mRNA Vaccine Against Novel Coronavirus (mRNA-1273) for Phase 1 Study
2M&G PLC : Hedge fund Third Point calls on Prudential to break up
3Oil slips for 3rd day as virus fears outweigh supply cuts
4MEGGITT PLC : London stocks fall again after biggest one-day slump since 2015
5EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Announcement of dividend per share for the third quarter 2019 in NOK

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group