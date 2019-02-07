Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CNH Industrial Selects aPriori for Product Cost Management

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 10:01am EST

CONCORD, Mass., Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aPriori, a leading provider of product cost management (PCM) software featuring Design for Manufacturability and Cost solutions, has been selected by CNH Industrial to help identify and eliminate cost drivers early in the product design lifecycle.  Companies employing modern PCM strategies and technology improve product profitability and accelerate time to market.

CNH Industrial is a global manufacturer of heavy industrial machinery such as construction and earth moving equipment, tractors and agricultural equipment, buses and coaches, firefighting vehicles, engines and transmissions.  The company employs more than 63,000 people in 66 manufacturing plants and 53 research and development centers in 180 countries.  CNH Industrial’s brands include:  Case IH, Case Construction Equipment, New Holland, IVECO, Heuliez, Magirus and FPT Industrial.​

“CNH Industrial intends to implement the aPriori Product Cost Management solution as part of a corporate goal to bring cost visibility to our engineering teams earlier in their product development process,” said Ali El Idrissi, Global Director, CNH Industrial Product Cost Management.  “Our plan is to use aPriori to review manufacturability of early stage products designs and provide costing feedback throughout the detailed design process.  In the future, CNH Industrial plans to expand aPriori usage to members of the sourcing organization.  aPriori cost estimates will provide this team with detailed manufacturing data to assist in negotiations with our supplier community.”

aPriori’s product cost management platform provides design and sourcing teams with real-time cost estimates on parts and products in design. The software leverages CAD and intelligent cost models to simulate the manufacturing process and quickly quantify the impact of changes to product design, materials, manufacturing processes, volumes and location. aPriori also provides sourcing teams with regional cost benchmarks based on the company’s specific requirements, enabling it to collaborate more effectively with its suppliers.

“aPriori product cost management software helps customers like CNH Industrial, Boeing Commercial Airplanes, Kenworth Trucks, Ford Motor Company and Honeywell Aerospace identify cost drivers early in the design and sourcing process and eliminate expensive and time-consuming post-launch redesigns to achieve target profit margins,” said Stephanie Feraday, President and CEO of aPriori.  “This approach of attacking cost at the point of origin ultimately helps our customers improve product profitability and accelerate time to market.”

About CNH Industrial
CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defense Vehicles for defense and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

About aPriori
aPriori design for manufacturability and cost software solutions generate hard-dollar product cost savings for discrete manufacturing and product innovation companies. Using aPriori’s real-time product cost assessments, employees in engineering, sourcing and manufacturing make more-informed decisions that drive costs out of products pre- and post-production. With aPriori, manufacturers launch products at cost targets, maximize savings in re-work projects and avoid overpaying for sourced parts.  To learn more about aPriori and its product cost management solutions and services, visit www.apriori.com or call 1.978.371.2006. To see an overview demonstration of aPriori, click here.

aPriori on Twitter @aPriori_Inc.
aPriori on LinkedIn
Product Costing Blog

aPriori and aPriori Technologies are registered trademarks of aPriori Technologies Inc. All other trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks belong to their respective holders.

CONTACT:
Rick Burke
Vice President, Marketing
rburke@apriori.com
978.451.7675

aPriori Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:27aHONEYWELL : Announces Quarterly Dividend
PR
10:27aTWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCM FD : Income Fund - Dividend
PR
10:27aPinnacleART Expands Globally with Addition of Chicago and Rotterdam Offices
GL
10:25aPEDALS, PADDLES AND POLES : Adventure-Seekers Can Outfit All-New Ford Explorer with Yakima Accessories in Ford Showrooms
PU
10:25aMEDICX FUND : Form 8.3 - Primary Healthcare Properties PLC
PU
10:25aMONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 per Share
AQ
10:25aBREMER LAGERHAUS-GESELLSCHAFT -AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT VON 1877- : Correction of a release from 05/02/2019 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
10:25aBEAZER HOMES : Hosts Get More National Sales Event from Feb. 7 – 27
BU
10:24aAM BEST : Downgrades Credit Ratings of Jordan Insurance Company Plc
BU
10:23aUMB FINANCIAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : fresh food campaign drives profit beat, shares surge
2SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : SocGen Cuts 2020 Targets as 4Q Net Profit Beats Expectations -- Update
3OUTOKUMPU : OUTOKUMPU : Financial Statements Release 2018 – Outokumpu's progress in 2018 overshadowed by..
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Twitter shares sink after weaker-than-expected revenue forecast
5BB&T to buy SunTrust in biggest U.S. bank deal in a decade

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.