Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CNMC Goldmine : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Executive Officer - Notification In Respect Of Change In Interest Of A Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2018 | 08:55am CET
Please refer to the attached Form.

This announcement has been prepared by CNMC Goldmine Holdings Limited (the 'Company') and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, PrimePartners Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd. (the 'Sponsor'), for compliance with the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the 'SGX-ST') Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist. The Sponsor has not verified the contents of this announcement.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST. The Sponsor and the SGX-ST assume no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the accuracy, completeness or correctness of any of the information, statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Keng Yeng Pheng, Associate Director, Continuing Sponsorship (Mailing Address: 16 Collyer Quay, #10-00 Income at Raffles, Singapore 049318 and E-mail: sponsorship@ppcf.com.sg).

Disclaimer

CNMC Goldmine Holdings Ltd. published this content on 26 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2018 07:54:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:42aWEMA BANK : Zenith Bank leads 9M 2018 profit race
AQ
03:42aYES BANK : to use data analytics to offer right mix of products
AQ
03:42aHSBC : Malaysia receives approval to sell stake in life arm
AQ
03:42aFATE THERAPEUTICS INC : (FATE) Director Sells $1,222,214.00 in Stock
AQ
03:42aMARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : scouts for land in Haryana to shift Gurgaon plant
AQ
03:42aNAGARJUNA FERTILIZERS AND CHEMICALS : restarts production of Urea
AQ
03:41aMAZDA MOTOR : Production and Sales Results for November 2018
AQ
03:38aPETRONET LNG : recasts gas supply deal with RasGas
AQ
03:36aNICOLA MINING : Closes Flow-through Financing
AQ
03:36aMAX INDIA : Healthcare poised to grow at fast pace in India, says KKR CEO Sanjay Nayar
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MEDMIRA INC : MEDMIRA : Management Cease Trade Order Update
2JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA : JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Juve to rest Cristiano against Atalanta
3KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED : KEPPEL : secures marine contracts worth around S$300m
4MAZDA MOTOR CORP : MAZDA MOTOR : Production and Sales Results for November 2018 (Flash Report)
5U.S. oil edges up after tumbling to lowest since June 2017 on economy fears
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.