Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CNNC China National Nuclear : Commercial production of Hualong One fuel begins

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 12:43am EDT

China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) has started mass production of China Fuel 3 (CF3) fuel assemblies for the domestically-designed HPR1000 (Hualong One) pressurised water reactor design.

CF3 fuel assemblies undergoing irradiation at the Qinshan plant (Image: CNNC)

Long-term irradiation testing of the CF3 fuel was completed in March.

Four sets of CF3 fuel assemblies were loaded into Qinshan II unit 2 - a Chinese-designed CNP-600 PWR - in July 2014. The assemblies underwent poolside inspections during each fuelling cycle, CNNC said. Inspection results showed that the performance of the design met internationally accepted standards. In May this year, the company said it was ready to start commercial production of the fuel.

CNNC has now announced that further testing of four assemblies at Qinshan was completed on 20 September. It noted that eight CF3 fuel assemblies had previously been irradiated in the Fangjiashan plant and that another eight assemblies are expected to be used at the Qinshan plant at the end of this year.

'The multiple power plant irradiation model allows CF3 fuel assemblies to be widely used, which is necessary for saving money on product research,' CNNC said. 'CF3 fuel assemblies can be used for long-cycle refueling and are suitable for the Hualong One nuclear project and the Yanlong low-temperature heating reactor.'

CNNC completed the preliminary design of the Yanlong swimming pool-type low-temperature reactor for district heating in September 2018. The company says the reactor - which an output of 400 MWt - can be operated under low temperatures and normal pressures. It can be constructed near urban areas due to the zero risk of a meltdown and lack of emissions.

CNNC said it now has all the necessary technology to develop high-performance nuclear fuel, and that its 'independent fuel system and sufficient product supply capacity give it competitiveness in the international market'.

The CF3 fuel assembly is composed of 264 fuel rods arranged within a 17 x 17 supporting structure. The fuel rods contain pellets of either uranium dioxide or a mixture of gadolinium oxide and uranium dioxide. The rods feature a zircalloy cladding material. A total of 177 CF3 fuel assemblies will be loaded into the core of the Hualong One reactor.

Hualong One reactors are currently under construction at Fuqing and Fangchenggang. Fuqing 5 and 6 are expected to start up in 2019 and 2020, as are Fangchenggang 3 and 4. The Hualong One promoted on the international market is called the HPR1000, two of which are under construction at Karachi in Pakistan.

On 11 September, CNNC announced that nuclear fuel components for first Hualong One demonstration unit had passed factory acceptance and have been shipped to the Fuqing plant.

According to World Nuclear Association information, CF3 fuel assemblies are being manufactured at CNNC's main PWR fuel fabrication plant at Yibin in Sichuan province, using fuel pellets from Kazakhstan's Ulba Metallurgical Plant.

Disclaimer

CNNC - China National Nuclear Corporation published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 04:42:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:53aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Nauru Sign Grant Agreement for New Solar Project
PU
12:53aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Comprehensive Reforms Can Help Kyrgyz Republic Achieve Faster, More Inclusive Growth — ADB
PU
12:53aWORLD BANK : Malaysia's Per Capita Income Could Rise by More Than 25 percent if Women Are Given Equal Economic Opportunities
PU
12:53aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Adds Funding for Green Cities Project in Heilongjiang Province, PRC
PU
12:43aCNNC CHINA NATIONAL NUCLEAR : Commercial production of Hualong One fuel begins
PU
12:43aBANK INDONESIA : Indonesia's Net International Investment Liability Position Increased
PU
12:18aMost fall on U.S. political woes, trade worries
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:10aChina's August industrial profits fall as headwinds hit firms
RE
12:03aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF NEPAL : Press Release on Important engagements of the Nepali delegation in New York
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Vale announces pricing of cash tender offers
2ROLLS-ROYCE : ROLLS ROYCE : Westinghouse to buy Rolls-Royce's North American Civil Nuclear unit
3CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. : CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Market Announcement - 09.26.19 - TL..
4DUPONT DE NEMOURS : Current report filing
5NATURAL GAS : Erdogan says Turkey will continue oil, natural gas trade with Iran - NTV

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group