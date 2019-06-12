CNOOC Energy Technology & Services Seeks to Raise CNY3.8 Billion in Shanghai IPO

By Martin Mou

CNOOC Energy Technology & Services Ltd. (600968.SH) is seeking to raise 3.8 billion yuan ($549 million) through an initial public offering in the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

The company aims sell 1.865 billion shares or 10% of its stock at CNY2.04 ($0.29) a piece, it said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.

CNOOC Energy Technology & Services, which operates in the oil and gas sector, is currently taking orders from investors for its shares.

China National Offshore Oil Corporation (0883.HK) is the controlling shareholder of the company.

