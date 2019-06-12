Log in
CNOOC Energy Technology & Services Seeks to Raise CNY3.8 Billion in Shanghai IPO

06/12/2019 | 09:46pm EDT

By Martin Mou

CNOOC Energy Technology & Services Ltd. (600968.SH) is seeking to raise 3.8 billion yuan ($549 million) through an initial public offering in the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

The company aims sell 1.865 billion shares or 10% of its stock at CNY2.04 ($0.29) a piece, it said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.

CNOOC Energy Technology & Services, which operates in the oil and gas sector, is currently taking orders from investors for its shares.

China National Offshore Oil Corporation (0883.HK) is the controlling shareholder of the company.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CNOOC LTD -1.89% 12.44 End-of-day quote.2.30%
