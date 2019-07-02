Log in
CNQC International : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT AWARD OF A CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT

07/02/2019 | 10:38pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CNQC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

青 建 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1240)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

AWARD OF A CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT

This announcement is published on a voluntary basis to keep the shareholders of CNQC International Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") and potential investors informed of the latest business development of the Group.

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce that a construction contract has been awarded by the Housing & Development Board of Singapore to an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company for the building works at Tampines Neighbourhood 9 Contract 18 in Singapore on 28 June 2019 (the "Contract"). The PPVC construction technology would be adopted for the building works.

Subject to the completion of all construction works as stated in the Contract, the total contract sums of the Contract are expected to be approximately HK$1.1 billion (including all contingent and/or provisional contract amounts) (the "Contract Sum") and the Contract is expected to be completed by the end of December 2022. As the Contract Sum includes all contingent and/or provisional contract amounts which may or may not materialise, the actual Contract Sum derived by the Group from the Contract may or may not total to the Contract Sum.

The Board wishes to state that no forecast or prediction of the profits of the Group has been made with regard to the award of the Contract.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

CNQC International Holdings Limited

Cheng Wing On Michael

Chairman

Hong Kong, 2 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises (i) three executive Directors, namely Mr. Cheng Wing On, Michael (Chairman), Mr. Wang Congyuan and Mr. Zhang Yuqiang; (ii) one non-executive Director, namely Mr. Chen Anhua; and (iii) three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Ching Kwok Hoo, Pedro, Mr. Tam Tak Kei, Raymond and Mr. Chan Kok Chung, Johnny

Disclaimer

CNQC International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 02:37:01 UTC
