CNQC International : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT AWARD OF A CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT

This announcement is published on a voluntary basis to keep the shareholders of CNQC International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') and potential investors informed of the latest business development of the Group.

The board of directors of the Company (the ''Board'') is pleased to announce that a construction contract has been awarded to a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company regarding the foundation works for a public housing development at Lantau Island, Hong Kong on 12 March 2020 (the ''Contract'').

Subject to the completion of all construction works as stated in the Contract, the contract sum is expected to be HK$818 million and the Contract is expected to be completed by June 2021.

The Board wishes to state that no forecast or prediction of the profits of the Group has been made with regard to the award of the Contract.

