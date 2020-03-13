Log in
CNQC International : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT AWARD OF A CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT

03/13/2020 | 05:53am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CNQC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

青 建 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1240)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

AWARD OF A CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT

This announcement is published on a voluntary basis to keep the shareholders of CNQC International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') and potential investors informed of the latest business development of the Group.

The board of directors of the Company (the ''Board'') is pleased to announce that a construction contract has been awarded to a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company regarding the foundation works for a public housing development at Lantau Island, Hong Kong on 12 March 2020 (the ''Contract'').

Subject to the completion of all construction works as stated in the Contract, the contract sum is expected to be HK$818 million and the Contract is expected to be completed by June 2021.

The Board wishes to state that no forecast or prediction of the profits of the Group has been made with regard to the award of the Contract.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

CNQC International Holdings Limited

Cheng Wing On Michael

Chairman

Hong Kong, 13 March 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises (i) three executive Directors, namely Mr. Cheng Wing On, Michael (Chairman), Mr. Wang Congyuan and Mr. Zhang Yuqiang; (ii) one non-executive Director, namely Mr. Chen Anhua; and (iii) three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Ching Kwok Hoo, Pedro, Mr. Tam Tak Kei, Raymond and Mr. Chan Kok Chung, Johnny.

Disclaimer

CNQC International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 09:52:01 UTC
