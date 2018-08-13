CNSX Markets : 2018-0809 - Change of Business - Squire Mining Ltd. (SQR)

Le 13 août/August 2018

Squire Mining Ltd. has been approved for listing following a change of business.

The name and symbol will not change.

Listing and disclosure documents are available at thecse.com.

The Corporation is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing and selling data mining infrastructure and system technology to support global blockchain applications in the mining space including application specific integrated circuit (ASIC) chips and mining rigs to mine bitcoin.

_______________

Squire Mining Ltd. a été approuvé pour inscription à la suite d'un changement dans les activités.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Les documents d'inscription et de divulgation sont disponibles sur thecse.com.

La société développe, fabrique et vend des infrastructures et une technologie de systèmes d'exploration de données pour prendre en charge des applications globales de blocs dans l'espace minier, notamment des puces ASIC et des installations minières pour l'extraction de bitcoins.

Trading Date/Date de negociation: Le 14 août/August 2018 Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): SQR

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com