CNSX Markets : 2018-0830 – New Listing - Eastern Zinc Corp. (EZNC)

Le 31 août/August 2018

The common shares of Eastern Zinc Corp., have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Eastern Zinc Corp. is a Canadian junior mining and exploration company operating out of Vancouver, British Columbia. The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and developing natural resource properties with a focus on zinc, copper and silver mineral properties/projects. The Company currently has one project: the Grouse Mountain Property in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia of 7 mineral claims.

Les actions ordinaires de Eastern Zinc Corp., ont été approuvées apour inscription à la cote du CSE.

Eastern Zinc Corp. est une société canadienne junior d'exploitation et d'exploration basée à Vancouver, en Colombie-Britannique. La société est engagée dans l'acquisition, l'exploration et le développement de propriétés de ressources naturelles axées sur les propriétés et projets miniers de zinc, de cuivre et d'argent. La Société a actuellement un projet: la propriété Grouse Mountain dans le district minier d'Omineca, en Colombie-Britannique, de 7 claims miniers.

Issuer/Émetteur: Eastern Zinc Corp. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): EZNC Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 7 864 664 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 7 200 003 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 27723P 10 3 ISIN: CA 27723P 10 3 6 Boardlot/Quotité: TBD Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de negociation: Le 4 septembre/September 2018 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: September 30/ Le 30 septembre Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Computershare Trust Company of Canada

