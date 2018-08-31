Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CNSX Markets : 2018-0830 – New Listing - Eastern Zinc Corp. (EZNC)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 04:37pm CEST

Le 31 août/August 2018

The common shares of Eastern Zinc Corp., have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Eastern Zinc Corp. is a Canadian junior mining and exploration company operating out of Vancouver, British Columbia. The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and developing natural resource properties with a focus on zinc, copper and silver mineral properties/projects. The Company currently has one project: the Grouse Mountain Property in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia of 7 mineral claims.

________________________

Les actions ordinaires de Eastern Zinc Corp., ont été approuvées apour inscription à la cote du CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Eastern Zinc Corp. est une société canadienne junior d'exploitation et d'exploration basée à Vancouver, en Colombie-Britannique. La société est engagée dans l'acquisition, l'exploration et le développement de propriétés de ressources naturelles axées sur les propriétés et projets miniers de zinc, de cuivre et d'argent. La Société a actuellement un projet: la propriété Grouse Mountain dans le district minier d'Omineca, en Colombie-Britannique, de 7 claims miniers.

Issuer/Émetteur: Eastern Zinc Corp.
Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): EZNC
Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 7 864 664
Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 7 200 003
CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier
CUSIP: 27723P 10 3
ISIN: CA 27723P 10 3 6
Boardlot/Quotité: TBD
Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN
Trading Date/Date de negociation: Le 4 septembre/September 2018
Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A
Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: September 30/ Le 30 septembre
Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Computershare Trust Company of Canada

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com

Disclaimer

CNSX Markets Inc. published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 14:36:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:59pGlobal shares extend fall on Trump trade threats
RE
04:57pGlobal shares extend fall on Trump trade threats
RE
04:57pFLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH : Voluntary Recall on Ground Chuck Products
PU
04:53pSummer is over for investors as global worries build
RE
04:46pChicago Business Barometer Falls in August
DJ
04:42pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Draft notification proposing amendments in rule 114 of the Income-tax Rules, 1962 and permanent account number application Forms (Form 49A and Form 49AA) - Inviting comments of stakeholders
PU
04:42pCLAIRE MCCASKILL : McCaskill Investigates Tariff Exclusion Process in Bipartisan Request
PU
04:42pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : 8.2 percent Growth of GDP in real terms in Q1 of 2018-19 in line with momentum built in the economy & broad -based
PU
04:41pColombia CPI seen easing this year, rising next on tax reform doubts - Reuters poll
RE
04:38pChina to launch nationwide inspections of ride-hailing companies
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. : LULULEMON ATHLETICA : second-quarter profit doubles as China, online sales jump; sh..
2COFFEE : Coca-Cola takes plunge into coffee with $5.1 billion Costa deal
3STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : STEEL & TUBE : October Price Increases
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Apple buys startup focused on lenses for AR glasses
5MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Foundation Establishes $1 Million Fund for Virginia Colleges and Unive..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.