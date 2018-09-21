CNSX Markets : 2018-0920 - INDEX - CSE COMPOSITE INDEX QUARTERLY REBALANCING

Le 21 septembre/September2018

The quarterly rebalancing of the CSE Composite Index will result in the following changes, effective after the close on Friday, September 21, 2018.

Le rééquilibrage trimestriel de l'indice composé du CSE Composite entraînera les modifications suivantes, en vigueur à la fermeture le vendredi 21 septembre 2018.

ADDITIONS

Symbol Issuer Sector GTII Green Thumb Industries Inc. Life Sciences ASNT Ascent Industries Corp. Life Sciences CWEB Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc. Life Sciences PLTH Planet 13 Holdings Inc. Life Sciences SPR Sproutly Canada Inc. Life Sciences CPTR Captor Capital Corp Diversified Industries SIX Hydro66 Holdings Corp. Technology SCYB Scythian Biosciences Corp. Life Sciences URG Oriental Non-Ferrous Resources Mining NC NetCents Technology Inc. Technology CDVA CordovaCann Corp. Life Sciences HYPR HyperBlock Inc. Technology CXXI C21 Investments Inc. Life Sciences ISH Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. Diversified Industries LLT Litelink Technologies Inc. Technology EASY SpeakEasy Cannabis Club Ltd. Life Sciences FOG FogChain Corp Technology MJRX Global Health Clinics Ltd. Life Sciences BZI Brisio Innovations Inc. Technology CHM Chemistree Technology Inc. Technology AKE Atlas Blockchain Group Inc. Technology ICAN Integrated Cannabis Company Inc. Life Sciences PHGI Premier Health Group Inc. Life Sciences PILL Canntab Therapeutics Limited Life Sciences BLVD BLVD Centers Corporation Life Sciences EPW Empower Clinics Inc Life Sciences GNI Genius Properties Ltd. Mining CGN Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. Life Sciences OIL Permex Petroleum Corporation Oil and Gas OPI ESI Energy Services Inc. Oil and Gas KBEV Koios Beverage Corp. Life Sciences SXTY Sixty North Gold Mining Inc. Mining BCFN Blockchain Foundry Inc Technology RIN Resinco Capital Partners Inc. Diversified Industries QMI Qwick Media Inc. Technology BLOX Blox Labs Inc. Technology TGC Taiga Gold Corp Mining GENM Generation Mining Limited Mining IZO Izotropic Corporation Life Sciences DHC Deer Horn Capital Inc. Mining RXM Rockex Mining Corporation Mining

DELETIONS

Symbol Issuer Sector BUDD Lineage Grow Company Ltd. Diversified Industries PLAY Blocplay Entertainment Inc. Technology LILY Callitas Health Inc. Life Sciences NP New Point Exploration Corp. Mining ADX Advantex Marketing International Inc. Diversified Industries BXXX Block X Capital Corp. Technology CFE Cartier Iron Corporation Mining BIS Blackchain Solutions Inc. Technology NI Victory Nickel Inc. Mining TOP Enertopia Corp. Diversified Industries GTI Glenbriar Technologies Inc. Technology GRE Graphite Energy Corp. Mining MAY Meadow Bay Gold Corporation Mining CAI Cautivo Mining Inc. Mining LVI Lightning Venture Inc. Diversified Industries GPC Gunpowder Capital Corp. Diversified Industries AXC Alexandra Capital Corp. Mining PGOL Patriot Gold Corp. Mining

For more information about the CSE Composite Index, including the full list of securities and the index methodology, visit the CSE website.

Pour plus d'information sur l'indice composé CSE, incluant la liste complète des titres et la méthodologie indicielle, rendez-vous sur le site Web du CSE.

