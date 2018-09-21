Log in
CNSX Markets : 2018-0920 - INDEX - CSE COMPOSITE INDEX QUARTERLY REBALANCING

09/21/2018 | 06:59pm CEST

Le 21 septembre/September2018

The quarterly rebalancing of the CSE Composite Index will result in the following changes, effective after the close on Friday, September 21, 2018.

Le rééquilibrage trimestriel de l'indice composé du CSE Composite entraînera les modifications suivantes, en vigueur à la fermeture le vendredi 21 septembre 2018.

ADDITIONS

Symbol Issuer Sector
GTII Green Thumb Industries Inc. Life Sciences
ASNT Ascent Industries Corp. Life Sciences
CWEB Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc. Life Sciences
PLTH Planet 13 Holdings Inc. Life Sciences
SPR Sproutly Canada Inc. Life Sciences
CPTR Captor Capital Corp Diversified Industries
SIX Hydro66 Holdings Corp. Technology
SCYB Scythian Biosciences Corp. Life Sciences
URG Oriental Non-Ferrous Resources Mining
NC NetCents Technology Inc. Technology
CDVA CordovaCann Corp. Life Sciences
HYPR HyperBlock Inc. Technology
CXXI C21 Investments Inc. Life Sciences
ISH Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. Diversified Industries
LLT Litelink Technologies Inc. Technology
EASY SpeakEasy Cannabis Club Ltd. Life Sciences
FOG FogChain Corp Technology
MJRX Global Health Clinics Ltd. Life Sciences
BZI Brisio Innovations Inc. Technology
CHM Chemistree Technology Inc. Technology
AKE Atlas Blockchain Group Inc. Technology
ICAN Integrated Cannabis Company Inc. Life Sciences
PHGI Premier Health Group Inc. Life Sciences
PILL Canntab Therapeutics Limited Life Sciences
BLVD BLVD Centers Corporation Life Sciences
EPW Empower Clinics Inc Life Sciences
GNI Genius Properties Ltd. Mining
CGN Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. Life Sciences
OIL Permex Petroleum Corporation Oil and Gas
OPI ESI Energy Services Inc. Oil and Gas
KBEV Koios Beverage Corp. Life Sciences
SXTY Sixty North Gold Mining Inc. Mining
BCFN Blockchain Foundry Inc Technology
RIN Resinco Capital Partners Inc. Diversified Industries
QMI Qwick Media Inc. Technology
BLOX Blox Labs Inc. Technology
TGC Taiga Gold Corp Mining
GENM Generation Mining Limited Mining
IZO Izotropic Corporation Life Sciences
DHC Deer Horn Capital Inc. Mining
RXM Rockex Mining Corporation Mining

DELETIONS

Symbol Issuer Sector
BUDD Lineage Grow Company Ltd. Diversified Industries
PLAY Blocplay Entertainment Inc. Technology
LILY Callitas Health Inc. Life Sciences
NP New Point Exploration Corp. Mining
ADX Advantex Marketing International Inc. Diversified Industries
BXXX Block X Capital Corp. Technology
CFE Cartier Iron Corporation Mining
BIS Blackchain Solutions Inc. Technology
NI Victory Nickel Inc. Mining
TOP Enertopia Corp. Diversified Industries
GTI Glenbriar Technologies Inc. Technology
GRE Graphite Energy Corp. Mining
MAY Meadow Bay Gold Corporation Mining
CAI Cautivo Mining Inc. Mining
LVI Lightning Venture Inc. Diversified Industries
GPC Gunpowder Capital Corp. Diversified Industries
AXC Alexandra Capital Corp. Mining
PGOL Patriot Gold Corp. Mining

For more information about the CSE Composite Index, including the full list of securities and the index methodology, visit the CSE website.

Pour plus d'information sur l'indice composé CSE, incluant la liste complète des titres et la méthodologie indicielle, rendez-vous sur le site Web du CSE.

Contact Information/CoordonnéesIndex Management/Gestion de l'indice :

Robert Cook

Senior Vice-President Market Development/Vice-président principal du développement

Robert.Cook@thecse.com (416) 367-7349

Media Relations/Relations avec la presse:

Richard Carleton, CEO

Richard.Carleton@thecse.com (416) 367-7360

Disclaimer

CNSX Markets Inc. published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 16:58:02 UTC
