CNSX Markets : 2019-0814 - Reinstatement - SBD Capital Corp. (SBD)

le 16 août/August 2019

Effective immediately, SBD Capital Corp. will be reinstated for trading.

The Company has rectified the default situation that gave rise to the suspension.

__________________________

En vigueur immédiatement, SBD Capital Corp. sera rétabli aux fins de négociation.

La Société a rectifié la situation de défaut qui a entraîné la suspension.

Effective Date/Date Effective: le 16 août/August 2019 Symbol/Symbole: SBD

