CNSX Markets : 2019-0814 - Reinstatement - SBD Capital Corp. (SBD)

le 16 août/August 2019
Effective immediately, SBD Capital Corp. will be reinstated for trading.
The Company has rectified the default situation that gave rise to the suspension.
__________________________
En vigueur immédiatement, SBD Capital Corp. sera rétabli aux fins de négociation.
La Société a rectifié la situation de défaut qui a entraîné la suspension.
|
Effective Date/Date Effective:
|
le 16 août/August 2019
|
Symbol/Symbole:
|
SBD
If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com
Si vous avez des questions ou si vous avez besoin d'informations supplémentaires, veuillez contacter
le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com
Disclaimer
CNSX Markets Inc. published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 15:16:06 UTC