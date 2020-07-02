Log in
CNSX Markets : Joe Deighan on the Hemp Alternative to Tobacco | #HashtagFinance

07/02/2020 | 02:59pm EDT

CSE's Phillip Shum chats with TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Director Joe Deighan, who discusses their recent public listing and subsidiary Taat Herb Co. who manufacture and sell premium hemp products including hemp cigarettes made from a proprietary blend of premium hemp.

Here's an overview of what they cover in this podcast:

1:38 - Joe's background in the e-liquid manufacturing sector.
3:30 - The taste profile of the TAAT hemp cigarettes.
4:48 - Why TAAT is addressing the tobacco market with CBD products.
5:50 - The size of the North American cigarette market.
6:33 - How management is supporting TAAT's growth.
8:17 - The distribution opportunity for hemp cigarettes within the US.
10:08 - The banking advantages of hemp over cannabis in the US.
11:45 - Origins of the 'TAAT' name.

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. is focused on hemp-based products that have been demonstrated to aid in improving health, quality of life, and overall wellness.

Taat Herb Co. provides a better-for-you alternative to tobacco that tastes and smokes as well as, or better than, traditional cigarettes. Taat Beyond Tobacco™️ Hemp cigarettes effectively deliver high yielding CBD & CBG without the 'high' and without the scent or taste of cannabis.

Disclaimer

CNSX Markets Inc. published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 18:58:07 UTC
