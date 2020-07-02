CNSX Markets : Joe Deighan on the Hemp Alternative to Tobacco | #HashtagFinance

CSE's Phillip Shum chats with TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Director Joe Deighan, who discusses their recent public listing and subsidiary Taat Herb Co. who manufacture and sell premium hemp products including hemp cigarettes made from a proprietary blend of premium hemp.
Here's an overview of what they cover in this podcast:
1:38 - Joe's background in the e-liquid manufacturing sector.
3:30 - The taste profile of the TAAT hemp cigarettes.
4:48 - Why TAAT is addressing the tobacco market with CBD products.
5:50 - The size of the North American cigarette market.
6:33 - How management is supporting TAAT's growth.
8:17 - The distribution opportunity for hemp cigarettes within the US.
10:08 - The banking advantages of hemp over cannabis in the US.
11:45 - Origins of the 'TAAT' name.
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. is focused on hemp-based products that have been demonstrated to aid in improving health, quality of life, and overall wellness.
Taat Herb Co. provides a better-for-you alternative to tobacco that tastes and smokes as well as, or better than, traditional cigarettes. Taat Beyond Tobacco™️ Hemp cigarettes effectively deliver high yielding CBD & CBG without the 'high' and without the scent or taste of cannabis.
