Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CNTF DEADLINE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited of Important Deadline in First-Filed Case Seeking Recovery of Investor Losses – CNTF

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 05:53pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York, N.Y., January 31, 2019. Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ: CNTF) from July 12, 2018 through December 19, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important March 11, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the first-filed class action commenced by the firm. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for China Techfaith investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the China Techfaith class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1483.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) China Techfaith’s agreement to sell its wholly-owned subsidiary would not be as lucrative as it led investors to believe; (2) China Techfaith failed to adequately disclose that changing market conditions would negatively impact profitability; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 11, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1483.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
New York, NY  10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
zhalper@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:40pSCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Investigating XPO Logistics, Inc.'s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties - XPO
PR
06:39pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Natural Health Trends Corporation – NHTC
GL
06:38pSCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Investigating National Beverage Corporation's Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties - FIZZ
PR
06:38pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Immunomedics Inc. – IMMU
GL
06:37pTitan Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Initial Results Of Probuphine® Relaunch
PR
06:37pFACEBOOK LIKELY TO FACE TWO MORE STATE PROBES ON PRIVACY ISSUES : Bloomberg
RE
06:37pPEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION : Approves Phase VIII Peace Pipeline Expansion
PR
06:36pThe Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit against Uxin Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
06:35pMARATHON : Pizza Hut goes digital with DMX in Nigeria
AQ
06:34pJULI : Tackling the scourge of counterfeit drugs in Africa
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CELANESE CORPORATION : CELANESE : Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases
2Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Commencement of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities F..
3SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES, INC. : SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES : Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
4FHLBank San Francisco Releases December 2018 Cost of Funds Index
5RESVERLOGIX CORP. : Resverlogix Closes $6.6 Million Private Placement with Shenzhen Hepalink

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.